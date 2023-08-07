Former Seahawks CB Richard Sherman Joins Skip Bayless On ‘Undisputed’

Videos by OutKick

A potential replacement for Shannon Sharpe on FS1’s “Undisputed” is here. Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman will be joining Skip Bayless as co-host to spearhead the show following Sharpe’s departure, reports the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

Sherman is currently working with Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football crew. He will remain with that gig despite his new agreement with FS1. The Seattle Seahawks great will appear on 50 to 100 shows a year, per the report.

Additional guests may be added to FS1’s morning program, including former player and ESPN personality Keyshawn Johnson.

Richard Sherman Looks To Help Fill Huge Void On ‘Undisputed’

Marchand reported that the Super Bowl XLVIII champ has not signed a deal yet.

An ever-present figure in 2010s NFL football, Sherman brings a solid pedigree to the seat across from Bayless.

Most notable between Richard Sherman and Skip Bayless is a live TV altercation where they exchanged personal spars. Sherman and Bayless will surely address this moment and carry on as the show desires a reliable foundation after Shannon Sharpe’s departure.

Sharpe and Bayless shared a contentious relationship in recent years.

The box-office dynamic shattered when Bayless posted a tweet concerning Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the football field on Jan. 2, 2023. Sharpe took major exception with Bayless’ post, which encouraged the meaningful Week 16 game between the Bills and Bengals to carry on after Damlin went down.

In June, Sharpe departed the morning sports debate program after agreeing to a contract buyout with the network. ESPN is rumored to have interest in signing Sharpe.

Bayless signed a contract extension with FS1 in 2021, totaling four years and $32 million. He made an announcement last week that rapper Lil’ Wayne, who’s long been friends with Bayless, will join the program on Fridays to partake in the debate.

Sherman played 11 seasons in the NFL. He accrued five Pro Bowl selections and led the league in interceptions in 2013 (8).