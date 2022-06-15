Richard Sherman Joins Amazon’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ Coverage

Five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman is temporarily stepping away from the NFL to call games for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcast this upcoming season.

Sherman, 34, announced his decision on Tuesday, alongside NFL Network’s Steve Wyche and via statement.

“I’m beyond excited to start this journey with Prime Video and be part of this incredible crew they are assembling,” Sherman’s statement read. “It’s going to be the start of something truly special.”

Sherman will be joining a stacked cast of commentators switching over to Amazon as the company looks to up its NFL coverage. Filling out the booth are Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and legendary tight end Tony Gonzalez. Charissa Thompson also joins the crew as the TNF pre-show host.

With Sherman shopping himself in the free-agency market not long after the 2021 season ended, some football fans were intrigued to learn of Sherman’s pivot to television.

“No, no, I’m still leaving that door open as long as I can,” Sherman said. “I’m obviously going to keep training and staying in shape, but gotta take the opportunities when they’re there, and this is an amazing opportunity with Amazon, so I couldn’t pass it up.”

495 Tackles

37 INTs

5x Pro Bowler

5x All-Pro

Super Bowl XLVIII Champion.



Considering Sherman’s difficult past year, it’s good to hear that the Legion of Boom stalwart is ready to get back in the game.

“But I’m going to leave that door open, if somebody wants to call late December, and needs some help, I’m happy to help,” Sherman added.

“I feel like it’s important for players to continue to push the game forward and educate the fans through real experience and real intellect and trying to take them even deeper into the game.

“I think you try to simplify it as much as you can for them, but I think the more informed and educated the fans are, the better the experience is. You want to help them understand their team, understand why this touchdown happened, understand why this big run happened, understand why this interception happened, and I think I can do that.”

