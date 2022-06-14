Charissa Thompson Will Host The Amazon Thursday Night Pregame Show

Charissa Thompson is in the final stages of negotiations to become the host of Thursday Night Football’s pregame/ postgame show on Amazon, according to the New York Post. She will be teamed with Anthony Gonzalez and others yet to be named in the first year of digital delivery of Thursday Night Football.

Thompson will continue to host the 11a ET Fox NFL Kickoff as part of her deal to add Amazon to her resume. Amazon also tried to lure Kay Adams, the former NFL Network’s Good Morning Football host, but a deal never materialized.

Thompson will be joined on the pregame show by Anthony Gonzalez, who was introduced by the league and Amazon at the NFL Draft. Andrew Marchand of The Post has also reported that discussions are being had with Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch, and the recently retired quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick.

It was previously announced that Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will announce the game. The Pregame/ Postgame show will reportedly air every week from the sight of the game and will start in week two when the Chiefs host the Chargers in Kansas City.