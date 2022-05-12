Rich Strike Won’t Run In 2022 Preakness Stakes

2022 Kentucky Derby long shot winner Rich Strike will not be the latest to go after horse racing’s all exclusive Triple Crown.

Owner Rick Dawson said Thursday that Rich Strike will not run in the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 21 in Baltimore, Maryland. The race team will instead turn their attention to the third leg of the Triple Crown at the 2022 Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 11 in Elmont, New York.

With Rich Strike not competing at the Preakness, 2022 will be the fourth straight year there will not be a Triple Crown winner. Justified last accomplished the feat in 2018.

“Our original plan for Rich Strike was contingent on the KY Derby, should we not run in the Derby we would point toward the Preakness, should we run in the Derby, subject to the race outcome & the condition of our horse, we would give him more recovery time & rest and run in the Belmont, or another race and stay on course to run with 5 or 6 weeks rest between races,” Dawson said in a statement, via ESPN.

“Obviously, with our tremendous effort & win in the Derby it’s very, very tempting to alter course & run in the Preakness at Pimlico, which would be a great honor for all our group, however, after much discussion & consideration with my trainer, Eric Reed & a few others, we are going to stay with our plan of what’s best for Ritchie is what’s best for our group, and pass on running in the Preakness, and point toward the Belmont in approximately 5 weeks.

“We thank the wonderful Preakness & Pimlico folks that have reached out to us & very much appreciate the invite.”

Rich Strike and jockey Sonny Leon had the run of their life at Churchill Downs Saturday, crossing the finish line first at the Run for the Roses. Gaining entry into the race just before the 9 a.m. deadline Friday, Rich Strike had the lowest odds to win among the field, coming in at 80-1.

Rich Strike seemed to be shot out of a cannon coming down the front stretch, as field favorites Epicenter and Zandon jockeyed back and forth at the top. But they left just enough room for Rich Strike to come on the inside line to outlast the heavy hitters.

