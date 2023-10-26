Rich Rod Blows His Lid After Team Attempts Tush Push On First Down: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Rich Rodriguez was not happy to see Jacksonville State attempt the tush push Wednesday night during a win over FIU.

The tush push has become increasingly popular ever since the Philadelphia Eagles started doing it with great success. It’s not a complex play.

The QB lunges forward and everyone behind him throws their weight and power into him to get a few yards. Some might hate it, but the play is very difficult to stop when done correctly.

Nothing fires up Dallas Goedert like a good Brotherly Shove 😤@NFLFilms @goedert33 pic.twitter.com/NJOxixVzPq — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2023

Rich Rod furious over tush push attempt.

However, do you know when you shouldn’t do it? When it’s not a short yardage situation, and that’s exactly what happened Wednesday night.

The Gamecocks attempted the tush push on 1st and 10 early in the second quarter against FIU, and head coach Rich Rod appeared livid.

You can watch the miscommunication and play unfold below, and then shoot me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Rich Rod is not happy about the ole 1st & 10 tush push



pic.twitter.com/l8ri9Bym1W — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 25, 2023

Jacksonville State attempts tush push on 1st & 10.

Attempting the tush push on 1st & 10 is very bold. It’s also very stupid and not necessary. The play is meant for very short yardage situations.

It’s great for the goal line or a 4th & 1 situation where a team needs a quick first down. It’s not meant for 1st and 10.

That’s what unfolded Wednesday night, and it’s obvious from Rich Rod’s reaction that the tush push wasn’t the play call he wanted.

How that wasn’t figured out before the ball was snapped is a bit mind-boggling. Did the QB not stop and think the tush push with 10 yards to go made zero sense?

Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez blew up after the Gamecocks attempted the tush push on 1st and 10 during a win over FIU. He was clearly not happy. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Either way, it was a hilarious moment, and it’s great to see Rich Rod having some success with the 7-2 Gamecocks. Let me know your thoughts on whether or not the tush push should be allowed at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.