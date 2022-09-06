Rice Football Team to Wear Space Themed Uniforms

The Rice Owls might not have had their desired start to the 2022 football season, allowing three pick-sixes to the USC Trojans in a blowout 66-14 loss in Los Angeles:

But while their performance leaves something to be desired, their new uniforms most certainly do not.

Rice will be donning space-themed uniforms for an upcoming game. The uni’s are in collaboration with the apparently problematic Artemis 1 project and in celebration of the school’s local connection to NASA and the 50th anniversary of the seminal announcement that the US would go to the moon.

The school shared a video of the upgraded uniform set, interspersed with footage of President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 speech on the university’s campus, declaring the country’s intention to go to space:

Rice seemingly knew the design would be a hit with the internet. They tagged the UniSwag account, popular for discussing and analyzing the launch of new uniform sets.

While the number font is a bit unusual, especially with the cutting off a significant portion of the individual numbers. Overall, it’s an extremely cool redesign that pays tribute to one of the United States’s greatest achievements:

The advanced space design for the Rice football uniforms is an obvious improvement.

Undoubtedly though, the most surprising part of the entire video is how JFK pronounced the word “decade.”

Rice’s current uniforms are much more generic, with basic, generic numbering and lettering and a simplistic helmet logo with numbers on one side:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Ari Broussard #30 of the Rice Owls reacts to his touchdown with Jerry Johnson III #32, to trail 28-14 to the USC Trojans, during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It appears that the Owls will wear their new set for the home opener on Saturday, September 10th against McNeese State in Houston.

Hopefully these become a recurring alternate uniform set for the team; they’re certainly an improvement over what they wear on a regular basis.