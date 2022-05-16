Wrestling Legend Ric Flair Strutting Into The Ring For One Final Match, In Nashville

WWE legend Ric Flair is stepping out of retirement and back into the squared circle for one last match. The 73-year old is looking to give out a few more chest chops as he wrestles during Summerslam weekend in Nashville. One of the best to ever do it will step between the ropes on July 31st at the Nashville Fairgrounds during an independent event that will be streamed by Fite TV.

The 16-time world champion and WWE Hall of Fame member has not wrestled since Sept. 12, 2011, in which he battled wrestling legend and rival Sting. That match took place inside the Impact Wrestling ring, which is also based out of Nashville. Though he will not be wrestling for WWE, the event will be hosted the day after, which coincides with the Starrcast V wrestling convention.

The Nashville Fairgrounds expo center has hosted some legendary events in the past, so it’s fitting that this match will take place at the site. Known for his work in the NWA and WCW, Flair is most certainly one of the most well known wrestlers in history, becoming the cornerstone of wrestling before even stepping foot in a WWE ring.

The Rumors Are True! I’m Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions! I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man! Now We Go To School! WOOOOO! TIX: https://t.co/IcvXCCDxBa https://t.co/1mmHUiaL18 pic.twitter.com/eVCaiefDpf — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 16, 2022

If you’re a wrestling fan, you most certainly remember his feud with Dusty Rhodes in the NWAor Harley Race. But, his matches against Sting and the reformation of the Four-Horsemen in the WCW will go down in the record books of wrestling. He did all of this before entering the WWE, where he worked as a wrestler and manager for well over twenty years.

It was at WrestleMania 24 where Ric Flair lost to Shawn Michaels in what would be his ‘retirement match’ for the WWE. The two wrestlers put on a classic, leaving Flair emotional in the ring and saying his goodbyes to the crowd that was giving him a standing ovation.

The Nature Boy hasn’t lost his edge, even when he was fighting for his life years ago in a Atlanta hospital. Flair has made appearances all over the globe in the last few years, even participating in the Triple-A promotion in Mexico City, managing his soon to be son-in-law in a match. Whether it be on social media or in-person, the gimmick never dies with Ric Flair.

Like I Said- It’s All About The Fundamentals. If You Can’t Punch, You Can’t Kick, You Can’t Work! WOOOOO! @TheLethalJay pic.twitter.com/1DxzGvQHab — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 13, 2022

His final match opponent has not been announced, but tickets go on sale May 27th. If I had to guess, he will most likely be involved in some sort of tag-match, but with the Nature Boy, you never know. It wouldn’t surprise me to see him step into the ring one final time in a singles match, just to let everyone know he’s still got it.

Either way, this is shaping up to be an incredible weekend for wrestling fans in Nashville.