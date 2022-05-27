Ric Flair Looks Great In Intensified Training Ahead Of Final Match

“Nature Boy” Ric Flair claims to be “running at 85 percent,” but you’d never know by looking at him. The stylin’, profilin’, limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’ and dealin’ son of a gun is amping up training for the final bout of career, and looks the part of a championship wrestler half his age.

Alright, maybe not half his age, but let’s say…50?

Flair, 73, announced earlier this month that he’s headed back to the ring for one final time, headlining an independent event in Nashville on July 31st.

In preparation for his final in-ring tussle, Flair is training with Jay Lethal of All Elite Wrestling. And he looks damn good for being 73 and having not wrestled in more than a decade. A 16-time World Heavyweight Champion, Flair apparently feels equally as well, telling TMZ Sports: “I don’t have any aches or pains. I know I’ve had the health issues, but I asked 40 different doctors, and I decided I’m only gonna listen to one.

“Not necessarily the one that was gonna give me the right answer, but that I felt the most comfortable with,” Flair added.

Success Is The Sum Of Small Efforts Repeated Day In And Day Out! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/9ThR7qDTne — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 26, 2022

Just under two months from his final match, Flair’s intensified his training both in and out of the ring. Though he admits he won’t have the same polish he did during his prime, he’s not far off. “I’ll never run at 100% again,” Flair told Babcock and Mojo on TMZ Sports. “But I’ll be running at 85%.”

Flair, who appears to have no problem bouncing off the ropes or taking a fall, told TMZ that the videos capturing his intensified training are merely a tease of what he’s capable of. “What you saw on video of me and Jay (Lethal) was probably 10%,” said Flair.

“I was just finding my way around…getting myself acquainted with the (ring) surroundings again.”

WOOOOO!

