Highlights: Ric Flair Wins Final Match

Ric Flair, 73, pinned Jeff Jarrett with his signature figure-four leglock during his final match. Covered in blood, Flair addressed the crowd:

Flair teamed up with Andrade El Idolo — his son-in-law — to defeat Jarrett and Jay Lethal. He arrived in his white robe to surprise fans with the classic “Big Gold Belt.”

Ric Flair is wearing the big gold belt! #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/GETxiagMsT — FITE (@FiteTV) August 1, 2022

Here are some highlights from the match:

After the win, Flair received a congratulations from The Undertaker and Mick Foley:

Not bad for an old guy.

Now that Flair says he’s officially retired — if we believe him — the debate resumes: is Ric Flair the greatest wrestler of all time?

He’s right up there. His face is carved on the Wrestling Mount Rushmore next to Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and The Rock.

Rank them however you like. I’ll go:

Steve Austin Flair Hogan The Rock

Woo.