Highlights: Ric Flair Wins Final Match

Ric Flair, 73, pinned Jeff Jarrett with his signature figure-four leglock during his final match. Covered in blood, Flair addressed the crowd:

Flair teamed up with Andrade El Idolo — his son-in-law — to defeat Jarrett and Jay Lethal. He arrived in his white robe to surprise fans with the classic “Big Gold Belt.”

Here are some highlights from the match:

After the win, Flair received a congratulations from The Undertaker and Mick Foley:

Now that Flair says he’s officially retired — if we believe him — the debate resumes: is Ric Flair the greatest wrestler of all time?

He’s right up there. His face is carved on the Wrestling Mount Rushmore next to Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and The Rock.

Rank them however you like. I’ll go:

  1. Steve Austin
  2. Flair
  3. Hogan
  4. The Rock

Woo.

