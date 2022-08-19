RGIII Not Too Happy With Deshaun Watson, NFL’s Suspension Settlement

Former Baylor star and NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III criticized the NFL’s announcement to suspend Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson for 11 games in 2022 and fine him $5 million.

DESHAUN WATSON SUSPENDED 11 GAMES, FINED $5 MILLION AS NFL, NFLPA REACH SETTLEMENT

RGII was not too pleased with the sentencing, which he found light against the numerous cases of sexual assault allegations against Watson.

Griffin tweeted out his displeasure Thursday afternoon following the long-anticipated ruling by the NFL and appointed designee Peter C. Harvey.

“The NFL had an opportunity to show it had learned from its ugly history on standing up for Women with this Deshaun Watson case and IT FAILED,” Griffin said. “11 games and a 5 million dollar fine doesn’t fit what he was accused of doing and found to have done by Judge Sue L. Robinson. Sickening.”

As Watson faced 24 cases of sexual misconduct from different massage therapists, the NFL handed the case to former federal judge Sue L. Robinson to determine a proper discipline for Watson.

Judge Robinson recommended a six-game suspension for Watson’s violation of the League’s personal conduct policy, but NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appealed that decision.

RGIII also went off on Watson and the NFL during ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown.

“What [Watson] did was not only against NFL rules but honestly, just terrible … “

RG3 on Deshaun Watson suspension “I’m sick for all the women out there” pic.twitter.com/knCy18xTBb — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 18, 2022

After weeks of negotiating, Watson and the NFL settled with the 11 games and the largest player fine in League history.

Watson’s legal team saw the ban as a win compared to the season-long ban the media was speculating on. Watson’s case, which spans 19 months, received more backlash when the Browns traded for Watson and signed him to a fully guaranteed $230.5 million extension amid the allegations.

The Browns QB has publicly maintained his innocence since the breaking suspension news early Thursday.

