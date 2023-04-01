RG3 Says He’s Had Serious Discussions To Join Leading Ownership Group To Buy Washington Commanders, Says City Will Throw Parade When Snyder Sells

Videos by OutKick

RG3 will always go down as one of the most memorable players of the disastrous Dan Snyder era in Washington.

People always remember the way a good thing ends, but for a franchise that hasn’t been able to find a franchise QB since Snyder bought the team in 1999, no real fan will forget Griffin’s rookie year. The team gave up a ton to get the generational talent and Heisman Trophy winner from Baylor, but he proved to be the right choice immediately.

Griffin set league records for the highest rookie passer rating and touchdown–interception ratio, while leading Washington to their first division title since 1999. He received Offensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors, before suffering a brutal leg injury in the playoff game that would derail his tenure in DC.

To this day, Griffin ranks up there with Sean Taylor as one of the most beloved players over the last two-plus decades.

Could RG3 truly be part of new ownership group?

RG3 has been lobbying to be part of the new Washington ownership since the news broke that Snyder was finally going to part ways with the team (at this point it seems as a matter of when, not if).

The now ESPN analyst sent this tweet back when rumblings began about a potential sale in early November. It simply fell like a bit of fun at the time.

Who wants to be a Minority owner of the Washington Commanders? I’m down to pay for a stake in the team and bring 10 fans along for the ride. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 2, 2022

That all seemed like fun and games at the time, but earlier this week, RG3 joined the Rich Eisen show and shared some very real insight that this could actually happen.

Whoa, is our buddy @RGIII involved with the Harris/Rales/@MagicJohnson bid to purchase the @Commanders?!



Hard not to think so after these comments today from the former #HTTC QB:#NFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/DYhOScUY1t — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 29, 2023

According to Front Office Sports, the Harris group is the runaway frontrunner to purchase the team.

Harris’ bid of nearly $6 billion is the only offer made so far that is backed with the financial resources needed to get through the NFL’s vetting process, a source with knowledge of the process told Front Office Sports.

“Harris is the only bidder with a chance,” the source said.

Griffin told Eisen he’s been having discussions with that very group.

“I’ve been having some really great conversations with this (proposed ownership) group, led by Josh Harris,” Griffin told “The Rich Eisen Show” this week, “and having an opportunity to come in on that ownership group, I’m like head-over-heels excited about that process. To be a player for that team, to not have my career go the way I wanted it to, or the fans wanted it to in that city, would be a full-circle type of moment, to come back and try to help that team and that organization build the winner that the fans deserve.”

And while RG3 has been transparent about the highs and lows in Washington, he would be a welcomed and refreshing addition to a new ownership group. He will always be a legend in DC. The Heisman winner also fully knows the magnitude of all of this — and was spot on with the reaction from the fan base when a deal is finally inked.

“At the end of the day, the fans … they will throw a parade when Dan Snyder sells the team,” Griffin said.