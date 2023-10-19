RFK Jr. Says He Supports Reparations For Black Community

Videos by OutKick

In a bizarre political move, Independent political candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) came out in favor of reparations to the black community.

Kennedy, who previously announced his intention to run against Joe Biden as a Democrat, recently switched his affiliation to attempt to sway more voters. But this declaration, the most extreme of any major 2024 candidate, isn’t likely to help.

Even Biden, whose extremism on issues ranging from COVID to free speech has been extremely concerning for many independent voters, has refrained from overtly calling for reparations.

But RFK now states that he believes that we should use federal funding to “rebuild black infrastructure.” Further, he believes that there should be “direct redress payments or tax credits” issued to black individuals.

His campaign website flatly states that “Communities that were specifically targeted for destruction need to be specifically targeted for repair.”

Well there goes any chance he had of pulling support from Trump or Republican presidential candidates!

BOSTON, MA – APRIL 19: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially announces his candidacy for President on April 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. An outspoken anti-vaccine activist, RFK Jr. joins self-help author Marianne Williamson in the Democratic presidential field of challengers for 2024. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

RFK Jr. Goes Far Left To Sway Biden Fans

Most of the discussion around RFK’s presidential candidacy had assumed that he’d pull votes from Trump or another Republican nominee thanks to his views on COVID.

But with this announcement, that possibility has all but disappeared.

Outside of extremely far left places like California, discussion of reparations has been virtually nonexistent. Especially as rampant inflation, runaway spending and the war in Ukraine have damaged Americans’ views of the country’s economic future.

Spending more money the government doesn’t have on reparations would be a deeply unpopular national policy. Which makes RFK’s open support for it even more odd.

Generally seen as somewhat of a populist alternative to Trump, this announcement is anything but.

If anything, his candidacy may now hurt Biden’s re-election hopes, as far left progressives may switch their support to someone advocating for more extreme, race-based policies.

Maybe that’s exactly what RFK Jr.’s hoping for.