BURGERS AND NUKES: RFK Jr. Says Government Had Secret Bunker With A McDonald’s During Cuban Missile Crisis

Videos by OutKick

The United States government was apparently going to be eating in style if nukes had started flying during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The Cuban Missile Crisis is the closest the Soviet Union and the USA ever came to nuclear war as far as the public knows. The Soviets put nukes in Cuba, the United States under President John F. Kennedy’s leadership weighed an invasion before opting for a quarantine of Cuba and, fortunately, the situation de-escalated without nuclear weapons being used.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s dad – Robert Kennedy – was the Attorney General at the time the crisis happened, and due to that, his children and wife were going to be moved to a bunker….that apparently included burgers from McDonald’s.

The world nearly came to nuclear war during the Cuban Missile Crisis. (Photo by Getty Images)

RFK Jr. says government had bunker with McDonald’s.

“We had U.S. Marshals come to our house to take us down…they were going to take us down to White Sulphur Springs in southern Virginia in the Blue Ridge Mountains where there was an underground city, essentially. A bunker, a city, apparently it had a McDonald’s in it. It was a full city for the U.S. government and their families,” the Democrat presidential nominee said during an interview with Lex Fridman.

However, RFK Jr. never got to go to this bunker for one simple reason:

If he was missing in school, it might signal something major was about to happen.

Yes, Robert Kennedy kept his son in school so nobody would know what might happen if either side decided to attack.

You can watch him break down the situation below.

You might as well have some burgers if you’re going to fight a nuclear war.

I think the bunker RFK Jr. is referring to is the Greenbrier Bunker in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia – not Virginia.

The Greenbrier Bunker was a highly-classified bunker during the Cold War that was constructed at a resort using the creation of a golf course as a cover story.

While it’s impossible to say for sure, it seems to match up with RFK Jr.’s story. The bunker’s existence became public in 1992 and you can even tour it.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says government had secret bunker with a McDonald’s. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

It’s unclear whether or not it ever had a McDonald’s in the bunker, but for the sake of the situation, let’s all hope it did. Nuclear war would change the world forever.

If nukes had gone hot in the Cuban Missile Crisis, hundreds of millions of people would likely have died. The eastern part of America would have been obliterated, the Soviet Union would have turned to glass and Berlin would also have gone up in a ball of fire.

You know how you can de-escalate the stress a little? With a nice McDonald’s burger. Unfortunately, the Big Mac didn’t come until years later. I guess the people in this secret bunker would have had to settle for regular burgers and maybe some ice cream. If you’re going to get vaporized, might as well go out eating well.

What would you order from McDonald’s if the world was ending? (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

What would you order from McDonald’s if ICBMs were inbound from Russia? Give me some Big Macs, a large fries and some ice cream….if the machine works, of course.