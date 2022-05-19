Rey Maualuga, Former Benglas LB, Guilty Of 2 Felonies

Former USC Trojan Rey Maualuga pleaded guilty to two felonies this week in relation to a 2021 crash that resulted in a DUI, among other charges.

The 35-year-old, who spent nine seasons in the NFL (eight with Cincinnati and one with Miami), was indicted last summer on first-degree felony charges of criminal mischief and wanton endangerment, and was also handed a misdemeanor DUI. Reports from law enforcement said that an intoxicated Maualuga drove his white Mercedes through yards, ran over mailboxes, and hit a parked car on August 11th.

Upon being arrested post-crash, Mauluga spent 120 days in jail. He was also arrested for driving while intoxicated and reckless driving in 2020.

Per TMZ Sports, Maualuga entered into a pre-trial diversion program, which enables him to avoid additional time behind bars. In lieu of jail, the former second-round NFL draft pick must pay fines and restitution, complete 100 hours of community service, and submit to random drug testing.

Additionally, should Maualuga avoid more legal trouble over the next five years, his charges will be dropped.

He had been facing up to 10 years in jail.

Maualuga’s NFL career came to a close in November of 2017 when the Dolphins opted to release him the day after he had a been arrested for battery at a Miami night club. He finished his career with 607 tackles and 4 sacks.

