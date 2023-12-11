Rex Ryan Makes Foot Fetish Joke On ESPN Referencing Kadarius Toney Offsides For Chiefs

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan has a foot fetish. Breaking news. Good for him, though, in that he’s open about it and self-deprecating. On Monday, he used his, uh, unusual interest to make a joke about Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney lining up offsides.

“You know I like toes, I don’t like this toe,” Ryan said as his co-hosts struggled to contain their laughter.

“There is no way for us to do a serious show if you’re going to go there, Rex,” host Mike Greenberg quipped.

Back in 2010, a report surfaced that Ryan’s wife, Michelle, posted foot fetish videos online.

Then, the video surfaced thanks to Deadspin. You know, back when Deadspin actually contributed to society in a positive fashion. Man, do I long for those days…

At the time, Ryan refused to address the matter, calling it a “personal matter.”

However, that didn’t preclude opponents from taking their jabs. Former New England Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker, prior to a game against the Jets, referenced feet and toes 11 times during his press conference.

But, as time has gone on, Ryan has leaned into it.

In 2022, Ryan became a “brand ambassador” for Dr. Scholl’s. He cited his “love of feet” for the partnership.

Former NFL head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan made a foot fetish joke while talking about the Chiefs offensive offsides penalty. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Dr. Scholl’s)

Even the above video doesn’t mark the first time that Ryan caused the “Get Up” staff to lose it. He previously called himself a “toe expert.”

Rex Ryan, toe expert, drives Ryan Clark off the desk pic.twitter.com/6xt6lfi6Po — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) December 13, 2021

Personally, I love this. There’s nothing better than someone willing to make fun of himself, especially when it comes to embarrassing personal matters.

Kudos to Rex Ryan for putting his own spin on the Kadarius Toney-Kansas City Chiefs offsides debacle.

The Buffalo Bills unceremoniously fired Ryan after just two seasons in 2017. Clearly, though, Ryan landed on his feet at ESPN.

Hopefully, he can continue to put his best foot forward and not have to put his foot in his mouth.

After all, I don’t think it’s his foot that he likes to put in his mouth.