Reviews For New ‘True Detective’ Season Are Unbelievably Positive, Holds Shocking Rotten Tomatoes Score

The early reviews for “True Detective: Night Country” are through the roof.

The fourth season of the hit HBO saga premieres January 14th, and the plot of the new season with Jodie Foster is described as follows:

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

As OutKick readers know, I’ve been amped up and ready to roll ever since cameras first started rolling on the new season. It’s been far too long since viewers were taken inside the “True Detective” universe.

Well, some early reviews have hit the web, and the already fired up hype is about to absolutely explode.

“True Detective: Night Country” generates great early reviews.

Season four of the HBO hit currently holds a 100% (!!!!) rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, and it sounds like it’s going to be the best season since the first one with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

Below are a few snippets compiled on Rotten Tomatoes from critics about the season from Issa Lopez:

True Detective: Night Country is easily one of the best since the first season. It is perfectly acted by Foster & Reis, yet the story built around this Alaska town is so dark & terrifying. Lopez truly has developed an amazing new world in the TD universe!

Lopez has taken inspiration from True Detective, and created a fierce, absorbing, richly imagined new show of her own.

True Detective: Night Country returns to the level of quality True Detective achieved in its first season, while taking the series in a much different direction.

The end result is a lean, mean, six-episode season that retains most of what was great under Pizzolatto, while leaving behind the more self-indulgent or outright clumsy parts of those years.

This is excellent TV that conjures an atmosphere thicker than the polar ice cap, and bleaker than a polar night. Just make sure to wrap up warm.

The most thrilling and invigorating season of the show since its first.

Night Country marks a frightening return to form for the long-running series, thanks in large part to its stellar cast, offering easily the most horror-inspired outing yet.

Those are just a handful of comments from reviews on Rotten Tomatoes as of publication. A show having a 100% rating is about as rare as a unicorn sighting. Yet, that’s exactly where “True Detective: Night Country” finds itself with under two weeks until the premiere.

If you weren’t already excited, it might be time to start getting amped.

People crave great content that’s dark, engaging, intriguing and fun. The first season remains the greatest single season of TV ever made, and the fact “Night Country” is being compared to it should inspire fans everywhere optimism and hope. We’ll find out very soon whether or not it will live up to the hype, but at the moment, my interest is growing at a rapid rate. Let me know your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.