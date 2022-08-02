Reuters Fact-Checks Parody Video Showing Joe Biden Chasing Ice Cream Truck

Reuters published a fact-check article “debunking” online parodies that show President Joe Biden chasing an ice cream truck down the road.

The fact-checker links to the following two videos that insert ice cream music and an ice cream truck behind a clip in which Biden wanders around as U.S. First Lady Jill Biden gives a speech:

When your MKUltra trigger is ice cream truck 🎶 pic.twitter.com/5To9ZhRS1e — . (@grumpfuk) July 28, 2022

Maybe it’s just me, but I would have thought that the cartoon ice cream truck was real had Reuters not told me otherwise.

It sure looks real to me:

The writer published the following words to leave no doubt that the tricksters on the internet were trying to pull a fast one on Mr. Biden:

“Social media users are sharing a video of U.S. President Joe Biden walking away momentarily during a speech given by U.S. First Lady Jill Biden and claiming that he was distracted by an ice cream truck. The video being shared, however, has been digitally edited to include music usually played by an ice cream truck.”

Then:

“At around the 01:35 mark, Biden can be seen walking out of frame and returning a few seconds later, but no ice cream truck can be seen in the video nor can any music be heard,” Reuters reported regarding the unaltered footage.”

And the “verdict” reads:

“Altered. This video has been digitally edited to include ice cream truck music as U.S. President Joe Biden walked away momentarily during first lady Jill Biden’s speech.”

Fact-checkers are parodies of fact-checkers. They are the most useless figures in the corporate press.

The need to fact-check these videos is funnier than the videos themselves, and the videos are pretty funny.