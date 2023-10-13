Restaurants Are Charging A ‘Puke Fee’ Because People Are Getting Hammered During Bottomless Mimosas

Videos by OutKick

There’s two types of people in this world: Those that prefer a Bloody Mary, and those that prefer a mimosa.

Personally I would never drink something that tastes like a damn V8 juice that I was forced to drink in grade school – even if it now includes alcohol. No, I’d much prefer the smooth, refreshing, delicious, nourishing taste of champagne mixed with orange juice (no pulp ever) in a mimosa.

And apparently I’m not the only one. Because now multiple California restaurants have warned brunch-goers that there will be a $50 PUKE FEE because millennials and Gen Z’ers are getting absolutely smashed during bottomless brunch. That’s right – you throw up, you get fined and honestly as a brunch aficionado I love to see this. Not the puke, but the sheer fact that people are just getting tanked off of acidic mimosas on Saturday and Sunday afternoons that they are throwing up. Talk about amateurs!

Orange juice and champagne mixed in a glass to make a mimosa (Getty Images)

$50 FINE IF YOU THROW UP!

“Dear all mimosa lovers, please drink responsibly and know your limits. A $50 cleaning fee will automatically be included in your bill when you throw up in public areas. Thank you so much for your understanding,” a sign now reads in Oakland’s Kitchen Story restaurant.

Another restaurant in San Francisco called Home Plate has also added their own version of the $50 fine not just for throwing up but “for any incident that was related to intoxication.”

I mean hell, you would need to drink too if you were dealing with PIRATES in the San Francisco Bay.

As someone who lives in New York City, I am all about brunch. I’m pretty sure we invented it and if not well I’m still going to say we did because I’m from NYC and we run things damnit.

Usually it consists of some sort of omelet or steak and eggs or some healthy contraption with vegetables that I would never order in my life. And then of course it comes with the unlimited drinks. It’ll cost ya anywhere from $25 to $40 and if it’s ever more than that then go down the street and find another place that’s cheaper.

What’s great about this is that it just shows how dumb human beings are as a species.

You know those people in our lives that get super excited when they get something free? It could be a XXXL t-shirt that won’t ever come close to fitting you but just because it was free you feel like you won the jackpot. Or those people that will drive across town to pick up something free only to drive all the way back not realizing that they spend more on gas money than the gift itself. Pure geniuses.

That same mentality – that brain spark is the same thing that turns on when people hear the words “open bar” or “bottomless drinks.”

Although this time, it could cost you an extra $50 so make sure to read the fine print first!