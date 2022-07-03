Report Shows Americans Clucking Love Chick-Fil-A, Leftists Hungry For Answers

Consider your weekly (daily?) trips to Chick-Fil-A justified.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) released its results on where staple American fast-food restaurants rank in terms of customer satisfaction based on their annual assessment.

Customers praised Chick-Fil-A with heavenly remarks, voting them to the highest ACSI score (83) among all restaurants in America in the past year, which the franchise has now accomplished for eight straight years.

Aside from keeping top honors in taste after a surge of chicken sandwich competitors in recent years, Chick-Fil-A scored high for a fast-food industry experiencing sliding numbers of customer satisfaction.

Even if the occasional progressive rally shows out to protest the oft-referenced Christian values that have brought up the chain, founded by S. Truett Cathy.

#ChickfilA continues to lead the industry – and all restaurants – for the 8th straight year with a steady score of 83 (out of 100).



Chick-Fil-A, now sealed as America’s favorite restaurant, avoided some negative trends weighing down the fast-food industry.

Overall, the satisfaction score with popular establishments such as McDonald’s and Dunkin’ dipped with customers year-over-year; and full-service restaurants boasted a higher collective score (80) from consumers compared to fast-food locations (76). The latter saw a 2.6 percent decrease in its rating compared to 2021, per Fox Business.

Fellow fast-food ACSI scores, according to Fox Business:

Domino’s, KFC: 78

Chipotle, Panera, Pizza Hut, Starbucks: 77

Dairy Queen, Dunkin’, Sonic: 74

Wendy’s: 73

Jack in the Box, Taco Bell: 72

Popeyes: 71

McDonald’s: 68 (2021: 71)

According to the Franchise Times, “[Chick-Fil-A’s] Revenue reached $5.8 billion in 2021 compared to $4.3 billion in 2020, an increase of 33.3 percent. Comprehensive earnings were $1.2 billion in 2021 compared to $715.9 million in 2020, an increase of 67.3 percent.”

Chick-fil-A provided a statement to Fox News Digital regarding the ACSI report.

“We are honored by the results of this survey and we are grateful to our customers for choosing Chick-fil-A – it’s truly our pleasure to serve them,” the Chick-Fil-A spokesperson said.

“More than 170,000 people represent Chick-fil-A in 2,700 restaurants. This recognition is acknowledgment of the care they put into serving great food with gracious hospitality. Every day, our restaurant Team Members go above and beyond each day to create a friendly, welcoming place to visit.”

A more animated employee gave a suiting response.

“Jesus wept … when there were no more restaurants to conquer.”

