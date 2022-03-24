Report: Second Grand Jury To Hear Evidence Against Deshaun Watson

A second grand jury in another Texas County has convened to hear evidence against new Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to WJW FOX8-TV.

UPDATE: On Thursday afternoon, Brazoria County announced that it will not submit criminal charges against Watson.

After a careful and thorough review of the facts and evidence documented in the reports prepared by the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston Police Department, as well as hearing testimony from witnesses, the Grand Jury for Brazoria County has declined to charge Deshaun Watson with any crimes. Accordingly, this matter is now closed.

The news comes as Watson made his way to Cleveland for a physical on Thursday. A Friday introductory press conference was expected to follow. Per FOX8, the grand jury met Wednesday to hear evidence in the case.

More than 20 women have accused Watson of sexual assault. The original grand jury, in Harris County, determined there was not enough evidence for the case to go to trial, a decision which prompted the Browns to trade for the star QB in a deal with the Houston Texans.

“The attorney for Watson tells the I-Team the complaint was filed by one of the women involved in the civil lawsuit cases,” FOX8 reported.

“It’s not a new complaint,” said attorney Rusty Hardin.

Watson has denied any wrongdoing. A civil trial is currently taking place, and Watson could still face punishment from the NFL, including a multi-game suspension.

Though he is facing lawsuits from 22 women, he is not facing any criminal charges.

Attorneys for the women, mostly massage therapists, said earlier this week they have not heard from the Browns.

“No one from the Browns organization reached out to me or my clients,” attorney Tony Buzbee told FOX8. “I didn’t expect them to. I would have certainly talked to them had they asked to talk to any of my clients and had the clients wanted to do so I would have allowed that to happen.

“Each of these women has been pretty confident, pretty consistent about what has happened to them.”

Watson did not appear in any games for the Texans last season, but appeared in all 16 games in 2020, completing 382 of 544 passes for a career-high 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns.