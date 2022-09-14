SEC Directs Tennessee, Georgia Not To Play Oklahoma Due To Realignment

Business seems to be picking up for the SEC in regards to future scheduling. The SEC has told Tennessee and Georgia not to play their home-and-home scheduled games against Oklahoma, according to a statement put out by the conference on Wednesday.

This comes on the heels of the news that Texas and Oklahoma could join the SEC earlier than expected. Tennessee was set for a return matchup with Oklahoma in 2024, after Covid wiped out the first meeting in 2020. There was a sense that this game would not be made up, since the SEC would love to have these as conference games.

Georgia was scheduled to play Oklahoma in 2023, which will now be put on hold.

“The Southeastern Conference has directed the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games versus Oklahoma because the transition of Oklahoma into the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations,” the statement read.

“Because the second non-conference game in each of the Georgia-Oklahoma and Tennessee-Oklahoma series is scheduled to take place after Oklahoma joins the SEC in 2025, the conference is directing the postponement of the Georgia at Oklahoma game in 2023 and the Oklahoma at Tennessee game in 2024 until such time that those matchups become part of the Conference rotation of games in future years.”

Tennessee AD Danny White released the following regarding the announcement.

“While we are disappointed that we won’t be hosting Oklahoma in 2024, we are extremely excited about the marquee games that Oklahoma and Texas will bring to Neyland Stadium in the future as fellow members of the Southeastern Conference. In the meantime, we are actively exploring the best possible replacement opponents for 2024.”

There’s also schedule movement at another SEC school. The Texas and LSU return game will not be happening since the Longhorns are joining the conference, an LSU official told OutKick’s Glenn Guilbeau.