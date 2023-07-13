REPORT: Larry Nassar’s Attacker Claims He Made ‘Lewd’ Remark Watching Girls Tennis Before Stabbing

Videos by OutKick

Larry Nassar’s attacker may have been motivated to stab the disgraced sports doctor over comments he made while watching women’s tennis.

The former MSU and Olympian doctor was involved in a prison stabbing on Sunday at a Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City. Larry Nassar was stabbed 10 times: six hits to the chest, two to the neck and two more to the back.

For a guy with a history of sex crimes, Nassar surely could’ve watched his words.

According to the AP, Nassar’s assailant, 49-year-old Shane McMillan, attacked Nassar after making a “lewd” comment about watching women tennis players at Wimbledon.

McMillan used a makeshift knife in the attack.

Four inmates pulled McMillan off Nassar. Correctional officers performed life-saving measures on the ex-sports doctor. He was transferred to a hospital — suffering from stab wounds and a collapsed lung — and is now in stable condition.

Nassar is in prison for life after sexually assaulting hundreds of underaged girls, including Olympic gymnasts and girls at Michigan State. He also pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. The FBI arrested Larry Nassar in 2016.

In or out of cell bars, Larry Nassar is a despised figure. He was previously attacked at a prison in Tuscon, AZ., after being released among other inmates.

The latest attack will expectedly trigger Nassar’s move to a different prison.

