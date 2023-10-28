Rental Car Company Offering Regular Joes The Chance To Race 2016 F1 Champ Nico Rosberg

Videos by OutKick

If you’ve ever fancied yourself something of an impressive driver, there’s now an opportunity to show what you’ve got by racing against 2016 Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg.

I feel like everyone has had one of those moments. You’re cruising down the highway in your Kia Forte, feeling that 4-cylinder engine purr, as you cruise in and out of traffic.

“Man, I should’ve been a Formula 1 driver,” you think, as if that was just a decision one makes and not an arduous journey involving years of sacrifice and slaving away in junior formulas.

I’ve had that thought. If you have to, maybe you’d want to try your hand at racing Nico Rosberg.

Not in F1 machinery though; in rental cars.

Rental car agency SIXT is running a new contest that will give two lucky winners a trip to Las Vegas and the opportunity to hit the track with Rosberg. It’s called the “THE vs A” Challenge and the winners will get flown out to Vegas for the weekend of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix. They will also get a rental car to use while they’re there (maybe you want to use it to practice).

Then, the showdown with Rosberg is scheduled for November 20, just after the Grand Prix.

Nico Rosberg Had Himself A Heck Of An F1 Career

“This unique challenge with SIXT is a celebration of both the pursuit of excellence and the exhilaration of motorsports, Rosberg said ina. statement. “I can’t wait to hit the track with these lucky fans to have some fun and demonstrate firsthand why premium rentals – especially electric vehicles, which SIXT offers – are always in a league of its own.”

If you know Formula 1, you know that Rosberg is a heck of a driver. He spent a decade in F1 with stints at both Williams and Mercedes. His career is best remembered for the tense title battle he had with his then-Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

That included an infamous collision between the two on the opening lap of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Rosberg came out on top and retired on top as well. He now works as a broadcaster.

So, if you think you might have a chance against him (you don’t, Lewis Hamilton had trouble with him) then you can enter the contest on SIXT’s Instagram page.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle