Relaxed Mandates In New York Might Unleash Full-Time Kyrie Irving For The Nets

New York governor Kathy Hochul has indicated that mask and vaccine mandates could be lifted by Wednesday. That’s good news for the Brooklyn Nets because it would allow Kyrie Irving to participate in home games for the first time all season.

When a potential James Harden trade to the 76ers looms, unlocking Kyrie to a team expecting Kevin Durant back at some point is a home run. Not to mention a win for New York (finally).

Mid-terms seem to be forcing all Democratic leadership to do what Americans begged for two years ago: letting us make decisions for ourselves.

A returning Kyrie Irving is awesome for the Brooklyn Nets, who are favored to win it all this year, and his return means New York is moving in a positive direction — for all people. Irving has the means to deny mandates and stay home, having made millions in previous contracts and endorsements. However, the middle doesn’t enjoy that same luxury. As WABC reported, “city employees who are not vaccinated will be terminated by Friday” if the mandate isn’t lifted. The mandate will hit them particularly hard, so hopefully it’ll be rescinded.

Of course we’ll go backwards once Democrats no longer need the mid-term votes, but at least we can anticipate a momentary break from authoritarianism.