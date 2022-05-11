Reid Detmers, Angels Rookie, Tosses No-Hitter In Just 11th Career Start

On Tuesday evening, 22-year-old Reid Detmers became the youngest MLB pitcher to throw a no-hitter since Anibal Sanchez did it in 2006. Making his sixth-start this season and 11th of his career, Detmers needed just 108 pitches to silence the Tampa Bay bats, hurling Los Angeles to a 12-0 win.

“It’s something I’ve dreamed of ever since I was a little kid,” Detmers said following the game. “I didn’t think it would ever happen. I don’t even know (what to say).”

If anyone told you they saw this coming, they lied. Detmers entered Tuesday with a 5.32 ERA on the season. Over the span of his career, that mark bumps to 6.33. That is, until his no-no on Tuesday.

For that, Detmers mostly relied on ground ball outs and his teammates’ defense. He struck out only two batters – the least amount of Ks in a no-hitter since Francisco Liriano in 2011. He also walked a single batter.

After rattling the Rays, his record on the season improves to 2-1.

Watch Detmers and the club celebrate the final out below.

🔊 The Big A was ROCKING after the final out of Reid Detmers' no-no! NTT #BallparkCam | @Angels pic.twitter.com/5yEPxkL1hl — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 11, 2022

The rookie’s outing stands as MLB’s only solo no-hitter of the season. Earlier this spring, five Mets pitchers threw a combined no-hitter versus Philadelphia. Detmers did so on his own, throwing the most pitches and innings of his Major League career.

Shortly after a Yandy Diaz grounder to short ended the game and secured Detmers’ name in the record books, the pitcher was still shocked at his own achievement.

“I was just trying to get ahead, but I couldn’t tell you much more,” remembered Detmers. “…With two strikes on the last hitter, I was shaking a little bit, but other than that I tried to keep myself composed. It just still hasn’t sunk in.”

Los Angeles will attempt to sweep the Rays this evening when they finish up their three-game series. First pitch is slated for 7:07 pm.

