Reggie Miller Calls Out NBA Players For Lack Of Kyrie Irving Criticism: ‘Crickets’

Hall of Famer Reggie Miller has a problem with current NBA players refusing to stand up to Kyrie Irving.

Last week, Irving tweeted a link an anti-semitic film. He’s since refused to apologize for seemingly promoting the film: “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” Following the tweet, and with an assist from the Nets organization, Irving has avoided speaking to the media.

Now, Miller is seeking answers as to why the league’s players have gone quiet. This, despite previously having been quick to criticize and condemn.

During Tuesday night’s TNT broadcast of the Nets – Bulls game, Miller sounded off. “In years past, this league has been great because the players have led the way and they have strong voices.

“When Donald Sterling stepped in it, when Robert Sarver just recently stepped in it, our voices in the basketball community and our players were vocally strong in some type of discipline being handed down — or be gone,” added Miller.

Reggie Miller has an issue with NBA players (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images).

Irving Joined The Nets In 2019

Miller did not let up. He continued to harp on NBA players’ silence regarding such a serious and hurtful matter. He can’t understand or justify the silence. “The players have dropped the ball on this case when it’s been one of their own,” Miller said Tuesday. “It’s been crickets.”

The onslaught continued as Miller dug in deeper. “And it’s disappointing, because this league has been built on the shoulders of the players being advocates. Right is right and wrong is wrong. And if you’re gonna call out owners, and rightfully so, then you’ve got to call out players as well,” Miller insisted.

Give Miller credit. Aside from the always opinionated – and usually right – Charles Barkley, no one associated with the league has had the courage to speak out against Irving’s disrespect and lack of accountability.

Earlier on TNT’s coverage, Barkley labeled Kyrie Irving an “idiot” and called for him to be suspended.

Kyrie Irving took the court Tuesday, despite not apologizing for his actions. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images).

Reggie Miller Played 18 NBA Seasons

Unlike Barkley, Miller didn’t share his thoughts on a possible suspension for Irving (though it seems clear which way he’d lean). But Miller did resume pleading with the NBA’s players to speak out and shed their obvious hypocritical stance.

“You can’t go silent in terms of this for Kyrie Irving,” Miller pleaded. “I want to hear the players and their strong opinions as well, just as we heard about Robert Sarver and Donald Sterling.”

Not unlike his playing career, when Miller shoots, he rarely misses.

