Reggie Jackson References “Naked Gun” In Queen Elizabeth Tribute

Hey, it’s Enrico Pallazzo!

Former baseball slugger Reggie Jackson left some Twitter users perplexed Thursday with his condolences tweet after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth had passed away at age 96.

“Now we all know I was innocent! Amen! RIP Queen E!” Mr. October tweeted in reference to his classic acting role as a hypnotized assassin in the 1988 cult classic “The Naked Gun.”

It was Frank Drebin, played by the great Leslie Nielsen, who must save the Queen as Reggie pulls a gun as the Queen sits in her box seats as the Mariners and Angels fight on the field.

Now we all know I was innocent ! Amen! RIP Queen E ! — Reggie Jackson (@mroctober) September 8, 2022

Drebin, who is working as an undercover cop, pretends to be national anthem singer Enrico Palazzo before working as the home plate umpire. As Reggie pulls a gun on the Queen, it’s Drebin who saves the day by blasting a tranquilizer dart into the neck of a big woman in the upper deck who falls on Jackson.

The queen is saved and “The Naked Gun” goes down as one of the great movies of all time.

As a side note to this great moment in movie history, in 2018, director David Zucker said the goal was to include the late Vin Scully in the baseball scene.

“We wanted to use Vin Scully as an announcer, and Vin Scully wanted to do it because he loved ‘Airplane!’ But they wouldn’t let him do that,” Zucker said at the time. “… I’m sure nowadays it would probably be fine. But (the Dodgers) were skeptical about being identified with this.”

Now go watch Naked Gun again on Netflix. Laugh. Have a good time. Remember how great the slapstick comedies of the 1980s were and how we’re deprived of such comedy these days.