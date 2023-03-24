Reese Witherspoon Announces She’s Divorcing Her Husband Jim Toth (Don’t Worry, We’ll Explain Who That Is)

Videos by OutKick

It’s a tough day for love, but a big day for a couple of lucky divorce attorneys: actress Reese Witherspoon has announced that she and her husband of nearly 12 years, Jim Toth, are calling it a day on their marriage.

The Legally Blonde star posted this life update where every big announcement is made these days: on Instagram.

“We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the statement reads. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” it continues. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

Pretty standard celebrity divorce announcement if you ask me.

Reese Witherspoon and her soon-to-be ex-husband Jim Toth. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage)

Who The Hell Is Jim Toth?

If you’re wondering who Jim Toth is, then you must not be up to speed on your Hollywood power agents of today.

But then again, who is?

Toth is one of those high-powered agents and represents some major stars. According to Heavy, that includes the likes of Scarlett Johansson and Matthew McConaughey.

Ever heard of ’em?

One last thing: if you’re wondering whether this was the guy Witherspoon was with when she got arrested in 2013, it is!

reese witherspoon’s iconic arrest video pic.twitter.com/4A9gSKTKtW — ahmad (@thisisnotahmad) April 24, 2020

Toth was charged with DUI, while Us Weekly reported that Witherspoon was charged with disorderly conduct.

