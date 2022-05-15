in MLB, Sports

Reds Throw No-Hitter Against Pirates … And Still Lose

Leave it to the Reds to pull off a no-hitter and still walk away with an L.

Despite a phenomenal 7.1 innings pitched by Cincinnati rookie Hunter Greene, resulting in a combined no-hitter, the Reds closed out the series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates without registering a run and embarrassingly losing, 1-0.

While a no-hitter in baseball usually means a sure shot to walk away with a win, 99 percent was not strong enough a chance for Cincinnati to break away from their losing streak.

As relayed by MLB.com, these are the teams that have previously lost a game after throwing a no-hitter.

  • Cincinnati Reds against Pittsburgh Pirates (2022)
  • Los Angeles Angels against Los Angeles Dodgers (2008)
  • Boston Red Sox against Cleveland Indians (1992)
  • New York Yankees against Chicago White Sox (1990)
  • Baltimore Orioles against Detroit Tigers (1967)
  • Houston Colt .45s against Cincinnati Reds (1964)

