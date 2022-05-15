Reds Throw No-Hitter Against Pirates … And Still Lose

Leave it to the Reds to pull off a no-hitter and still walk away with an L.
Despite a phenomenal 7.1 innings pitched by Cincinnati rookie Hunter Greene, resulting in a combined no-hitter, the Reds closed out the series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates without registering a run and embarrassingly losing, 1-0.
While a no-hitter in baseball usually means a sure shot to walk away with a win, 99 percent was not strong enough a chance for Cincinnati to break away from their losing streak.
As relayed by MLB.com, these are the teams that have previously lost a game after throwing a no-hitter.
- Cincinnati Reds against Pittsburgh Pirates (2022)
- Los Angeles Angels against Los Angeles Dodgers (2008)
- Boston Red Sox against Cleveland Indians (1992)
- New York Yankees against Chicago White Sox (1990)
- Baltimore Orioles against Detroit Tigers (1967)
- Houston Colt .45s against Cincinnati Reds (1964)
Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela