Reds Throw No-Hitter Against Pirates … And Still Lose

Leave it to the Reds to pull off a no-hitter and still walk away with an L.

Despite a phenomenal 7.1 innings pitched by Cincinnati rookie Hunter Greene, resulting in a combined no-hitter, the Reds closed out the series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates without registering a run and embarrassingly losing, 1-0.

While a no-hitter in baseball usually means a sure shot to walk away with a win, 99 percent was not strong enough a chance for Cincinnati to break away from their losing streak.

As relayed by MLB.com, these are the teams that have previously lost a game after throwing a no-hitter.

Cincinnati Reds against Pittsburgh Pirates (2022)

Los Angeles Angels against Los Angeles Dodgers (2008)

Boston Red Sox against Cleveland Indians (1992)

New York Yankees against Chicago White Sox (1990)

Baltimore Orioles against Detroit Tigers (1967)

Houston Colt .45s against Cincinnati Reds (1964)

The Pittsburgh Pirates just won a baseball game without registering a hit. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 15, 2022

