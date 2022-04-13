Reds President Phil Castellini Issues Apology After Shutting Down Fans During Interview

Cincinnati Reds president and COO Phil Castellini is reeling back some harsh comments directed at the fan base on Tuesday.

As reported by OutKick’s Gary Sheffield, Jr., Castellini appeared on the “Scott Sloan & Mo Egger” show for an interview early Tuesday.

Responding to fans’ requests to sell the organization to new leadership, Castellini delivered a mouthful and made the MLB collectively groan with his response.

Rather than taking one on the chin and letting the fans have their day, Castellini opted to punch down.

“Well, where are you gonna go?” asked the Reds president, shrugging off the fans with a take it or leave it attitude.

Castellini added, “Sell the team to who? What would you do with this team to have it be more profitable? It would be to pick it up and move it somewhere else. So, be careful what you ask for.”

It’s despicable for a team president to talk at fans like this. Reds fans deserve so much better than Bob and Phil Castellini & Co. pic.twitter.com/cVKwtVy0LE — Bart Pohlman (@BartPohlman) April 12, 2022

Late Tuesday, Castellini issued an apology after facing backlash for the brash comments.

“I apologize to Reds fans and regret the comments that I made earlier today,” the statement read. “We love this city, we love this team, and we love our fans. I understand how our fans feel and I am sorry.”

Sheffield commented on Castellini’s interview from Tuesday and how it missed the mark on the change in identity that Reds fans are desperate to see.

“There’s quite a bit wrong with his comments regarding unhappy fans,” Sheffield said. “Fans don’t really care who you sell to as long as the new owner cares about winning.”

