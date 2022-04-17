Reds’ Hunter Greene Throws MLB Record 39 Pitches Over 100 MPH In Start Vs. Dodgers

Just two starts into his MLB career, Reds RHP Hunter Greene appears to be as advertised.

The 2017 second-overall selection wasted no time making some history Saturday, throwing an MLB record 39 pitches over 100 mph during his start against the Dodgers on the road.

Hunter Greene was throwing ⛽️ all night.



The @Reds right-hander set an MLB record for pitches over 100 mph with 39. pic.twitter.com/BvFiznNIqQ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 17, 2022

Greene threw 80 pitches during his 5.1 innings of work, averaging 100.2 mph on the 57 fastballs that he threw. Greene was credited with the loss, however, allowing five hits and two earned runs, giving up a two-run homer to Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner before making way to the Cincinnati bullpen.

But for the Reds, it’s encouraging to see their top prospect healthy and performing at the level that he flashed during his prolific high school career. Greene underwent Tommy John surgery three years ago and missed the entirety of the 2019 season.

He made his return in 2021, going 10-8 with a 3.30 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 106.1 innings of work across AA and AAA. He made the big league roster out of spring training, throwing 5.0 innings and fanning seven in his MLB debut against the defending World Series champion Braves last Sunday.

Greene will be back out on the hill Friday, set to make his first career start at home against Atlanta.

