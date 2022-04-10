Reds’ Hunter Greene Dazzling Early In His Debut Against World Series Champion Braves

Cincinnati Reds’ RHP Hunter Greene, the no. 22 ranked prospect according to MLB.com, is lighting it up in his debut. It’s early but our first glance at the 22-year-old shows real promise of an ace for that staff. Making the World Series champion Atlanta Braves look silly.

Hunter Greene 💯⛽️ 1st MLB K pic.twitter.com/IX1PEIJWR6 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 10, 2022

Blew Braves’ newly acquired superstar Matt Olson away and he didn’t stop there. Greene would go on to show off that nasty slider the next few innings striking out six. Like real confidence in that secondary stuff, throwing three-straight breaking balls to wipe out hitters.

Hunter Greene, White Castle Special. 🤮🍔🍔🍔 pic.twitter.com/HacBQMibu7 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 10, 2022

Hunter Greene, Filthy 87mph Slider. 😷 pic.twitter.com/IKYDauRb2N — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 10, 2022

Hunter Greene is CARVING UP this Braves lineup pic.twitter.com/iN0xphJOLk — Starting 9 (@Starting9) April 10, 2022

Without Spider-Tac, a sticky substance that’s taken over baseball the past couple years that’s since been banned, pitchers have had a great deal of command issues. Greene showed immediate success locating a heater that dialed all the way up to 101 mph this afternoon to go along with a polished slider. He hasn’t gone to his other pitches much, but we can’t see why he’d do so this early when you’ve got a fastball like this? Credit to the young man for sticking with what works.

Hunter Greene underwent Tommy John surgery in April of 2019 that obviously sidelined the 6-foot-5 right-hander for the season. Another year of recovery in 2021 seems to be paying off early with every bit of “stuff” he had prior to the injury. We wish Hunter Greene the best of health going forward because if that right arm can stay on the field…the national league central is in trouble.