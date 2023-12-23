Red Wings Shayne Gostisbehere Takes One Of The Cringiest Penalties You’ll Ever See In The NHL

Videos by OutKick

Thursday night’s game between the Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers was completely insane in a lot of ways. One of them was Red Wings defenseman and former Flyer Shayne Gostisbehere taking one of the dumbest, cringiest penalties you may ever see.

The Red Wings jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first period, and that included a goal from Gostisbehere.

Shayne Gostisbehere caps off a five-goal first period for the @DetroitRedWings! ✋ pic.twitter.com/il2Y4VSQUA — NHL (@NHL) December 23, 2023

However, less than halfway through the second period the Flyers had pulled within two goals and fought back to not only tie the game at 5 but take the lead.

They then gave up that lead and the game went to overtime, and finally a shootout which the Red Wings won.

Now, in the second period — around the time the Flyers were mounting a comeback and building momentum — one of the officials whistled Gostisbehere for interfering with Philadelphia’s Cam Atkinson at the Detroit blueline.

Gostisbehere thought Atkinson went down a little too easily. But instead of using his words to explain that to the official, he had a better idea.

For some reason, Gostisbehere decided to go the charades route.

Shayne Gostisbehere with the impersonation … pic.twitter.com/ioMAugzFNp — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 23, 2023

That bit of interpretive dance — or whatever the hell it was supposed to be — didn’t go over well. It earned Gostisbehere a bonus two minutes in the sin bin for unsportsmanlike conduct.

It has to be the first time someone got called for diving while arguing that another player was diving.

He is so incredibly lucky the Flyers didn’t score on the ensuing powerplay. Imagine the shame skate after a PPG on that one. Oh boy. I’d just skate right across the ice and straight down the tunnel. That would be enough hockey for the night.

Fortunately, Gostisbehere and company managed to thwart the near-miraculous Flyers comeback to win a much-needed pair of points.

