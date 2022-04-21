Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Enters Health and Safety Protocols

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora tested positive for COVID and will be required to sit out for Thursday night’s matchup against the Blue Jays.

According to the MLB report, Cora has been vaccinated and received his booster.

Cora will not be allowed to test his way back to the bench until he clears a two-day window, mandated by the MLB’s health and safety protocols, without showing any symptoms.

The team announced Cora’s positive diagnosis on Thursday, adding that the 46-year-old coach was experiencing mild symptoms.

MLB personnel are not subject to regular testing; however, in the case of displaying symptoms, a player or coach will be required to verify a negative COVID result to step on the field.

The MLB mandates that unvaccinated players sit out for five days.

Bench coach Will Venable will serve as acting manager for the Red Sox.

As relayed by the League, “Kevin Plawecki and two staff members tested positive prior to Monday’s Patriots’ Day game against the Twins. Plawecki, who is vaccinated, is said to be making good progress, and Cora didn’t rule out the catcher getting activated within the next couple of days.”

