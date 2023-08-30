Videos by OutKick

Red Dela Cruz is back to cooking on Instagram.

Cruz is best known for being a UFC octagon girl, and while she only has a fraction of the following of some of the major stars, she’s still incredibly popular.

She currently sports 420,000 followers on the social media platform. Not too bad at all. Not the highest, but certainly respectable.

Well, she seems intent on pumping up those follower and engagement numbers, judging from her newest post.

Red Dela Cruz is an incredibly popular UFC octagon girl. (Photo by Mitch Viquez/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Red Dela Cruz lights up Instagram with viral video.

The Philippines native shared a video of herself in a bath, and I believe this is what most in the content game would describe as viral content.

How do we know that to be the case? It racked up several thousand likes in a matter of hours. Those are numbers any influencer will take.

Cruz is an interesting woman.

Cruz isn’t your standard UFC octagon girl or Instagram influencer. She joined the UFC back in 2015 and was working an office job for a data company in Australia as late as March 2023, according to The Sun.

Brittney Palmer paints. Red Dela Cruz works at a data company in her down time. I’m not an expert but going from the UFC on the weekends to a data company for a 9-5 seems like one hell of a shift.

However, she doesn’t seem to struggle with it at all. In fact, she’s a natural and a hit among fans. Another home run hire from Dana White.

Red Dela Cruz goes viral with Instagram bath video. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

As for her Instagram, that appears to be where she likes spending her time and attention when she’s not doing a data job or working for the UFC.

One moment she’s dropping UFC-centric photos. Next, she’s out here dropping bath videos. Content, content, content! It should be fun to see whatever she manages to cook up next. There’s no doubt it won’t disappoint.