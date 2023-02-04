‘Red Dawn’ Upon Us? Twitter Reacts To Chinese Spy Balloon

Videos by OutKick
Twitter users are having flashbacks to 1984 and “Red Dawn” as a Chinese spy balloon flies over America.
At the moment, a massive Chinese spy balloon is making its way across America, and at an altitude of roughly 66,000 feet, it presents an incredible problem when it comes to being shot down.
It’s way too far for machine guns to take down, miles out of helicopter range, and right on the verge of being out of range of our fighter jet arsenal. That means a SAM (surface-to-air) missile is the only real option, and the Biden administration has shown no interest in firing one of those bad boys off, which might be what the Chinese are hoping for.
However, a lack of action hasn’t stopped people from dreaming about “Red Dawn” unfolding.
“Red Dawn” trends as people react to the Chinese spy balloon.
While options for taking the balloon down seem to be more or less off the table right now, that hasn’t stopped Twitter users from getting ready to roll.
Now, we here at OutKick are absolutely not encouraging anyone to lock and load a rifle and open fire on the balloon wherever they might see. That’s not what we’re doing! Do not do that!
However, the reactions have been pretty funny.
Nothing beats the classic Patrick Swayze film about killing communists.
Of all the great movies from the 1980s, nothing beats “Red Dawn.” In fact, I’d say nothing even comes close.
Just the other weekend I found myself watching it after a few Bud Lights (see, this is what Bud Light should be focusing on for Super Bowl commercials), and it was just as great as the other 100+ times I’d seen it.
The communists invade, a bunch of high schoolers and Jed Eckert take off to the Rocky Mountains to wage war against the godless enemy. If just thinking about it doesn’t give you chills, I’m going to assume you cheered for the Soviet Union during the Miracle on Ice.
Now, people are carrying that energy after the Chinese invaded our air space. Again, we’re definitely not encouraging anyone to attempt to bring it down. As a pro-gun guy, I know for a fact that your rifle isn’t hitting something 12+ miles up in the sky. With ammo prices, you simply can’t afford to waste it.
Do your kids a favor and show them the original “Red Dawn.”
If you or your kids have never seen the “1984” classic, now is a great time to watch. Get some popcorn, grab a couple drinks of your choice and watch a loaded cast led by Patrick Swayze and Charlie Sheen unleash hell on the invaders.
It seriously might be the most pro-America fictional film ever made.
P.S.: We will not even be mentioning the horrific 2012 remake. Doing so is a fireable offense at OutKick, and it will be enforced!