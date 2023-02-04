‘Red Dawn’ Upon Us? Twitter Reacts To Chinese Spy Balloon

Videos by OutKick

Twitter users are having flashbacks to 1984 and “Red Dawn” as a Chinese spy balloon flies over America.

At the moment, a massive Chinese spy balloon is making its way across America, and at an altitude of roughly 66,000 feet, it presents an incredible problem when it comes to being shot down.

It’s way too far for machine guns to take down, miles out of helicopter range, and right on the verge of being out of range of our fighter jet arsenal. That means a SAM (surface-to-air) missile is the only real option, and the Biden administration has shown no interest in firing one of those bad boys off, which might be what the Chinese are hoping for.

However, a lack of action hasn’t stopped people from dreaming about “Red Dawn” unfolding.

“Red Dawn” trends as people react to the Chinese spy balloon.

While options for taking the balloon down seem to be more or less off the table right now, that hasn’t stopped Twitter users from getting ready to roll.

“Red Dawn” trends as people react to the Chinese spy balloon. (Credit: Twitter)

Now, we here at OutKick are absolutely not encouraging anyone to lock and load a rifle and open fire on the balloon wherever they might see. That’s not what we’re doing! Do not do that!

However, the reactions have been pretty funny.

USA High School kids could shoot down this balloon!

"Red Dawn" ??? https://t.co/KYQJ5eDwdd — Dallas D.Schneider (@SchneiderDallas) February 4, 2023

This RC-135 out of Offutt AFB has been flying circles around something for 9 hours now. If it’s the other Chinese spy balloon, it’s over Nashville at the moment. Get your Red Dawn gear on. pic.twitter.com/Ahz0DrXmIM — ☠️Scotty☠️ (@Scotty29222536) February 4, 2023

Anybody else getting Red Dawn vibes?!? — MAGA Smith🇺🇸 (@MAGAgpsmith) February 4, 2023

With Red Dawn trending, just a reminder that you'll never keep your EV running in the wild like this. (And that's just how they want it.) pic.twitter.com/fHgBhSKtOI — It's a Freak Country™ (@FreakCountry76) February 4, 2023

on my way to find the chinese spy balloons pic.twitter.com/R49mqyyGPb — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 4, 2023

I'm about to sit down and re-watch Red Dawn, this time taking notes. Feels like it might come in useful…#ChineseSpyBalloon pic.twitter.com/k9bBUd2hmF — Savage Sloth (@SinfulSloth420) February 4, 2023

Me when the Chinese land on our shores

for Red Dawn 2023 ..pic.twitter.com/4XBGCfyPnm — ▓ MIИИΞДPФLIS 2074⠐❌ (@Minneapolis420) February 4, 2023

So what are we thinking peeps? Red Dawn? Jericho? Wrath of the Wendigo? Some combination of them all? — mewrei (@_mewrei_) February 4, 2023

Red Dawn is trending and it reminded me of years ago when Family Guy was still funny. https://t.co/eW7eo6dFDP — Crocoduck In Space (@Humorbot5point0) February 4, 2023

This is like a scene from RED DAWN. Shoot it down. If China is testing gaining access into the US- they have succeeded successfully. https://t.co/2xnnY5egUC — Team Blackwater Alumni Jane (@TeamBlackwaterJ) February 3, 2023

Anybody else getting “Red Dawn” vibes from this Chinese Spy Ballon?! Like how the hell did the @POTUS administration allow this ballon to get to the middle of the USA! Come on man. — Nicci (@Nicci_B85) February 3, 2023

Nothing beats the classic Patrick Swayze film about killing communists.

Of all the great movies from the 1980s, nothing beats “Red Dawn.” In fact, I’d say nothing even comes close.

Just the other weekend I found myself watching it after a few Bud Lights (see, this is what Bud Light should be focusing on for Super Bowl commercials), and it was just as great as the other 100+ times I’d seen it.

Yes, I am currently watching Red Dawn.



No, I will not apologize for it. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 28, 2023

The communists invade, a bunch of high schoolers and Jed Eckert take off to the Rocky Mountains to wage war against the godless enemy. If just thinking about it doesn’t give you chills, I’m going to assume you cheered for the Soviet Union during the Miracle on Ice.

Now, people are carrying that energy after the Chinese invaded our air space. Again, we’re definitely not encouraging anyone to attempt to bring it down. As a pro-gun guy, I know for a fact that your rifle isn’t hitting something 12+ miles up in the sky. With ammo prices, you simply can’t afford to waste it.

Do your kids a favor and show them the original “Red Dawn.”

If you or your kids have never seen the “1984” classic, now is a great time to watch. Get some popcorn, grab a couple drinks of your choice and watch a loaded cast led by Patrick Swayze and Charlie Sheen unleash hell on the invaders.

It seriously might be the most pro-America fictional film ever made.

P.S.: We will not even be mentioning the horrific 2012 remake. Doing so is a fireable offense at OutKick, and it will be enforced!