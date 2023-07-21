WATCH: Red Bull Makes Young, Crying Fan’s Day After Sergio Perez Crashes Out Of Practice

Videos by OutKick

Red Bull Racing didn’t let a terrible start to their Hungarian Grand Prix weekend keep them from brightening one young fan’s day.

Driver Sergio Perez might be feeling his seat get a little hotter after a string of poor results dating back to May. He needed a nice, clean, mistake-free weekend at the Hungaroring. Especially with F1 returnee Daniel Ricciardo very much in the picture down at AlphaTauri.

So, about three minutes into the first practice session (and before my coffee for the session was even ready) this happened:

F1 Hungaroring 2023 FP1 Sergio Perez CRASH pic.twitter.com/xjE4lphl3n — Motorsport_Crashes (@luca79020294) July 21, 2023

That mistake cost an entire session (though fortunately, rain cost everyone else a productive session as well). It also gave the team’s mechanics a ton of work to do.

While everything was getting cleaned up, TV cameras caught one young fan in an AlphaTauri shirt — and whose dad was wearing a Sergio Perez shirt — crying in the stands.

Poor guy. I get it; no one wants to see their driver on track for three minutes and then sitting in the back of the garage for the rest of the session.

But fear not. Red Bull caught wind and treated the little dude and his old man with paddock passes to brighten his day. He even got to meet Sergio Perez (who probably needed some cheering up as well).

Sergio Perez and Red Bull Racing turn this young fan's tears into big smiles with a special paddock invitation 🥹💙 #HungarianGP #F1 @redbullracing @SChecoPerez pic.twitter.com/VCs3NYHNWD — Formula 1 (@F1) July 21, 2023

That’s one hell of a memory for that kid and his dad. Props to Red Bull for not letting their bad day keep them from doing something really special for a fan.

Just awesome stuff all around.

Even better for Red Bull, they got Perez back on track for FP2. However, he only managed to finish the session in P18.

Of course, we don’t know what kind of program they were running, especially after missing out on all of rainy FP1.

But that’s not what the team will want to see from him.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle