Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit Roast Georgia Fans In Ruthless Fashion

Georgia fans better not come around Kirk Herbstreit or Rece Davis with any nonsense.
The Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back national titles, and will almost certainly open the 2023 season among the top three or four teams in the country.
There’s even a real chance the Bulldogs are preseason number one, despite having a question mark at QB and plenty of pieces to exist.
However, some fans are already spinning the underdog narrative. Davis and Herbstreit – both of whom are GameDay stars – weren’t having any of it.
The famous duo lit into fans of the Bulldogs for pretending like nobody believes in them.
Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit roast Georgia fans who buy into the underdog narrative.
Let’s remember that the underdog narrative isn’t new in Athens. In fact, it was very prevalent last season, despite there being no evidence to support it.
Former Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith absurdly claimed people expected the 2022 team to go 7-5. Yes, people were expecting Georgia to go 7-5 with a loaded roster and incredibly weak SEC East schedule.
Does anyone buy this nonsense? Clearly Davis and Herbstreit don’t.
The Bulldogs are a loaded program.
The funniest part about Davis and Herbstreit’s tweets is by far the part where they say they hope the Bulldogs simply have the gear to field a team.
It’s a great way to rip apart the claim nobody believes in Georgia or they’re the little sisters of the poor. Georgia has all the resources a team could ever need.
Kirby Smart made more than $10 million in 2022, the football program is flush with cash and there’s nothing the coaches and players need they can’t get.
Yet, some fans still believe Georgia doesn’t get enough respect. It’s an absurd mentality and should absolutely be mocked. Cook them. Roast any Georgia fan who comes at you with that nonsense. Props to Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit for keeping things fun during the slow part of the season.