Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit Roast Georgia Fans In Ruthless Fashion

Georgia fans better not come around Kirk Herbstreit or Rece Davis with any nonsense.

The Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back national titles, and will almost certainly open the 2023 season among the top three or four teams in the country.

There’s even a real chance the Bulldogs are preseason number one, despite having a question mark at QB and plenty of pieces to exist.

However, some fans are already spinning the underdog narrative. Davis and Herbstreit – both of whom are GameDay stars – weren’t having any of it.

The famous duo lit into fans of the Bulldogs for pretending like nobody believes in them.

Everybody is more than “giving them a chance.” Just because I want to see the QB before I rank them 1 instead of 2 or 3 is hardly insulting. It’s amusing to see things like fabricated 7-5 picks. Everyone knows they could send their 3rd team out and go 7-5 or way better. — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) July 11, 2023

RD stop it-you know EVERYONE secretly “hates” UGA and doubts them every step of the way! Hopefully they can beat Vandy this year! 🙄 https://t.co/T54F1yFJI9 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) July 11, 2023

Poor old Georgia. Just try to scrape enough guys together to buckle the chinstraps every Saturday. — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) July 11, 2023

Exactly. Just hopin they got enough helmets and uniforms for the lads. https://t.co/zLGwlEFYCE — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) July 11, 2023

Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit roast Georgia fans who buy into the underdog narrative.

Let’s remember that the underdog narrative isn’t new in Athens. In fact, it was very prevalent last season, despite there being no evidence to support it.

Former Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith absurdly claimed people expected the 2022 team to go 7-5. Yes, people were expecting Georgia to go 7-5 with a loaded roster and incredibly weak SEC East schedule.

Does anyone buy this nonsense? Clearly Davis and Herbstreit don’t.

"They thought we were gonna go 7-5, we end up perfect. I can talk trash now cause I'm done. I'm a #Dawg for life and I will always be a Dawg."

A DGD indeed. Nolan Smith, what a joy to cover you. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/wjmeV5hxIO — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 10, 2023

The Bulldogs are a loaded program.

The funniest part about Davis and Herbstreit’s tweets is by far the part where they say they hope the Bulldogs simply have the gear to field a team.

It’s a great way to rip apart the claim nobody believes in Georgia or they’re the little sisters of the poor. Georgia has all the resources a team could ever need.

Kirby Smart made more than $10 million in 2022, the football program is flush with cash and there’s nothing the coaches and players need they can’t get.

Kirby Smart and Georgia have plenty of resources to win. The team is coming off back-to-back national titles. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Yet, some fans still believe Georgia doesn’t get enough respect. It’s an absurd mentality and should absolutely be mocked. Cook them. Roast any Georgia fan who comes at you with that nonsense. Props to Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit for keeping things fun during the slow part of the season.