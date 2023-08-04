Reality Stars Accuse NBC Of Covering Up ‘Revenge Porn’ And ‘Depraved Treatment’

Videos by OutKick

Reality stars from NBC and sister station Bravo have accused the network of “covering up sexual violence, condoning revenge porn, exploiting minors and denying mental health treatment” in a letter The DailyMail obtained.

The letter details incidents in which stars complain of “grotesque and depraved mistreatment.” The performers say NBC buried how they were “mentally, physically, and financially victimized.”

Moreover, the subjects claim the network threatened to “ruin” them should they speak out about what transpired.

They say the network made “deliberate attempts” to “manufacture mental instability” by plying their talent with “alcohol while depriving them of food and sleep, as well as denying mental health treatment for those displaying obvious and alarming signs of mental deterioration.”

In this photo illustration a NBC logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

There is more.

The letter also accuses Bravo and NBC of “distributing and/or condoning the distribution of non-consensual pornography” and the “distribution of revenge porn.”

Notoriously aggressive attorneys Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos signed the letter, sending it to the NBC executive wing.

The letter does not directly identify any of the clients represented in potential litigation. That said, both Freedman and Geragos represent Bethenny Frankel, a former star of The Real Housewives of New York City and two spinoff shows, all of which Bravo aired.

Frankel recently spoke about the reality-TV economy, with the following statement:

“Just because you can exploit young, doe-eyed talent desperate for the platform TV gives them, it doesn’t mean you should,” she has said. “They don’t know what they don’t know. I was playing chess, but how do I help the people who may not know the game?”

Reality stars going to war with Bravo, NBC over 'depraved treatment,' sexual exploitation https://t.co/wObhkeJAna via @pagesix — Julie Christian (@jchristian61) August 4, 2023

The lawyers ask the network to save and potentially turn over hard drives and video tapes to BlackBerrys and employees’ personal computers.

“Please be advised that the day of reckoning has arrived,” the letter concludes.

NBCUniversal has not commented on the letter.