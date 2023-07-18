Real-Life ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Offers Theory On How Hunter Stored Cocaine At White House, Thinks Joe Should Try Some

Videos by OutKick

Leonardo DiCaprio is entrenched in our minds as Jordan Belfort, the Wolf of Wall Street. But the real-life Belfort is offering up buzzy theories on the purposely unsolved CocaineGate.

Monday, the former cocaine addict blamed another cocaine addict for the bag of coke found at the White House:

Belfort explained himself on appeared on Jesse Watters Primetime:

“The obvious person to point to is Hunter Biden,” said Belfort, though admitting he didn’t “know for sure.”

“Why? Because the action. What people aren’t focused on is why would someone take it out of their pocket and leave it somewhere? The answer is because when you’re in that mindset of an addict, you want to have like little drop points so you can kind of sneak in, take a quick hit, leave it there for safekeeping and come back.”

As for his theory, Belfort says the location of the cocaine in the White House library indicates that “it was being stored somewhere.”

On one hand, it doesn’t take a notorious shyster to suspect the White House crack belongs to Hunter Biden, the long-term crack user of the sitting president.

But who better to provide insight into the mind of a crackhead than a crackhead? That’s where Jordan Belfort comes into value.

Furthermore, Hunter lived a life similar to Belfort.

In addition to the cocaine, both men expensed prostitutes, summoned high-priced hookers, participated in illegal financial activities and cheated the system despite their minimal skills.

The difference is, of course, the consequences they faced. Belfort went to prison. Hunter reached a plea agreement to stay out of prison.

And Hunter’s lack of consequences is ultimately why Belfort suspects he was snorting coke in the White House while Joe was fast asleep.

“[Addicts] typically don’t stop using the drug unless they’ve suffered massive consequences, and this guy hasn’t suffered consequences for anything, whether it’s not declaring taxes, whether it’s going on the board of Burisma and like why was he there, whether it’s becoming a famous artist overnight and selling scribble scrabble for like hundreds of thousands of dollars. No consequences there,” Belfort concluded.

See, not all crackheads have brains of mush. In fact, Belfort wishes Joe Biden would try some, saying “he’d probably sound a lot sharper on TV if he was using coke.”

#CocaineGate.