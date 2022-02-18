Ready, Zit, Hut! Joe Burrow Complained Of Super Bowl Pimple

Videos by OutKick

Long before Aaron Donald could chase him down, Joe Burrow was sacked by acne. One pimple in particular drew Burrow’s ire just minutes before taking the field for Super Bowl LVI.

“I get a zit right on the middle of my lip,” Burrow told teammates. “Day of the Super Bowl, unbelievable.”

"I get a zit right on the middle of my lip. Day of the Super Bowl, unbelievable." "I'm 25-years old, I'm tired of this!"pic.twitter.com/ai80V1m1To — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 17, 2022

Warming up alongside teammates Joe Mixon and Kevin Huber, Burrow joked about the unwanted facial feature that appeared minutes before the biggest game of his life.

Mixon seemed unmoved by the Bengal blemish, while Huber eyed Burrow’s bump and asked: “You on a first date?” Shaking his head and smirking, Burrow shot back, “I’m 25 years old. I’m tired of this.”

Little did he know, he’d soon have bigger problems to deal with.

If not for Burrow’s mic’d up admission, the zit likely would’ve gone unnoticed. His stellar play on the other hand, was impossible to overlook. Burrow finished the Super Bowl 22 of 33 for 263 yards, one touchdown and zero turnovers. The second-year quarterback rang up those impressive numbers despite being sacked seven times and harassed seemingly all evening.

Burrow and the Bengals ultimately fell short of a championship, but hope to get things poppin’ again next season.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF