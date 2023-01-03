Reactions Stream In After Damar Hamlin Collapses On Field

The Monday night matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

It was a scary situation that unfolded before millions of people on television, and folks from around the world sent their best to Hamlin.

Of course, the incident hit close to home for those with ties to the NFL including current players, former players, and franchises.

The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

Please join me in prayer for Damar Hamlin 🙏 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) January 3, 2023

This is absolutely horrifying. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 3, 2023

Sending our thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin (@HamlinIsland) and the @BuffaloBills. 🙏 https://t.co/8iLxUfoZYI — XFL (@XFL2023) January 3, 2023

Lord, send your anointing and healing into the medical facility with Damar Hamlin, Doctor, and the family in Jesus' name. — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) January 3, 2023

Full of so many different emotions. Just thinking about @HamlinIsland and his family. Your football family is with you as well. This is bigger than the game. — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) January 3, 2023

The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being. — NFLPA (@NFLPA) January 3, 2023

Prayers for Hamlin 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 i hope everything is okay. — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) January 3, 2023

Others from around the sports world and beyond sent their best to Hamlin, his teammates, and the NFL family.

Prayers up for Damar Hamlin 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) January 3, 2023

Damn, this is scary. Prayers up for @BuffaloBills Safety Damar Hamlin — who’s in critical condition. Just praying this brother survives and ends up okay.#🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 3, 2023

I am getting texts from so many different people who are scared, sad, concerned and horrified by what has transpired on this #MondayNightFootball game. People from all walks of life are praying for Damar Hamlin. — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) January 3, 2023

We join the sports world in keeping Damar Hamlin and his family, friends, and teammates in our thoughts. https://t.co/5MxwJROgFY — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 3, 2023

Dear Lord please cover with your Divine love and protection— Buffalo Bills’ player (safety) #DamarHamlin

🙏🏼 for his Mom who reportedly was at the game and assisted out of the stands to get to the hospital to be with her 24 year old son. pic.twitter.com/EGgafEC8AM — HARRISFAULKNER (@HARRISFAULKNER) January 3, 2023

Pray tonight for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills that God restore him to full health & grant him a long life — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 3, 2023

These are just a few of the sentiments that have been shared on social media while the world awaits updates on Hamlin’s condition.

The Buffalo Bills collected even more and shared them in an image that shows just how much support is behind Hamlin.

There’s no doubt that this is a scary situation, but it’s clear that everyone is hoping for the best for Damar Hamlin.