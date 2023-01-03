Reactions Stream In After Damar Hamlin Collapses On Field

updated 1 Comment

The Monday night matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

It was a scary situation that unfolded before millions of people on television, and folks from around the world sent their best to Hamlin.

Of course, the incident hit close to home for those with ties to the NFL including current players, former players, and franchises.

Others from around the sports world and beyond sent their best to Hamlin, his teammates, and the NFL family.

These are just a few of the sentiments that have been shared on social media while the world awaits updates on Hamlin’s condition.

The Buffalo Bills collected even more and shared them in an image that shows just how much support is behind Hamlin.

There’s no doubt that this is a scary situation, but it’s clear that everyone is hoping for the best for Damar Hamlin.

Buffalo BillsCincinnati BengalsDamar HamlinNFL

Written by Matt Reigle

Matt is a University of Central Florida graduate and a long-suffering Philadelphia Flyers fan living in Orlando, Florida. He can usually be heard playing guitar, shoe-horning obscure quotes from The Simpsons into conversations, or giving dissertations to captive audiences on why Iron Maiden is the greatest band of all time.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply