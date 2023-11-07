Electric ‘Reacher’ Season 2 Trailer Released

Videos by OutKick

The trailer for “Reacher” season two is here, and it’s glorious.

The hit Amazon series with Alan Ritchson based on the writings of Lee Child was a monster hit when season one premiered in 2022.

It was simply a ton of fun watching Ritchson play Jack Reacher, kick butt and uncover a vast conspiracy. Season one was a success by any and all metrics. It was pure fun the way Child’s writings were meant to be interpreted.

Well, it appears fans will get the exact same kind of treatment and experience in season two. Check out the awesome trailer below.

Fans can’t wait for “Reacher” season two.

The plot of season two is described as follows:

Reacher Season Two begins when veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one. Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos). Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and brings about questions of who has betrayed them—and who will die next. Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit. If there’s one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it’s that you do not mess with the Special Investigators. This season, get ready for Reacher and the 110th to hit back hard.

Does that sound interesting to you? It definitely does to me, and again, season one was electric. The bar couldn’t be set any higher.

Now, fans will public up and prepare for more action-packed episodes rolling out December 15th on Amazon.

“Reacher” season two trailer drops and promises absolute carnage. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

People love shows that are meant to simply entertain, and not lecture viewers. That’s why Taylor Sheridan has become the most influential man in Hollywood.

He understands that if you deliver an entertaining product, people will show up in huge numbers to watch. It’s a simple game, and Amazon played it perfectly with “Reacher.”

Now, fans get more episodes in a little more than a month. If you’re not fired up, I suggest you start getting excited. Also, definitely binge the first season if you haven’t already seen it, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.