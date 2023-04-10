RBC Heritage 2023 Early Betting Odds, Plus Course And Event Preview

Videos by OutKick

We come down from our Masters golf-high slightly this week when the RBC Heritage 2023 tees off Thursday, April 13 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

New No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR), Jon Rahm, won The Masters Tournament 2023 in a snoozer final round. Rahm won by four strokes with a -12 score and slammed the door shut Sunday.

Generally, fields suck at PGA Tour events the week after a major. But, the RBC Heritage is one of the PGA Tour’s 20 “elevated events” with a $20 million prize pool and the winner’s share is $3.6 million.

Harbour Town is a Par 71 that plays to 7,191 yards. Four Par 3s, three Par 5s and 11 Par 4s with Bermudagrass greens. It’s easy to hit the fairways at Harbour Town and the rough is less penal.

Rory McIlroy is a WD from the RBC Heritage. The field is now 143.



WDs will not be replaced by alternates unless needed to fill the field of 132. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) April 10, 2023

Notable opt-outs from the RBC Heritage are Will Zalatoris (No. 8 in OWGR) who underwent season-ending back surgery, Hideki Matsuyama (No. 21 in OWGR) and Rory McIlroy (No. 3 in OWGR).

My losing streak betting golf has been extended to nine straight events after dropping -1.39 units (u) on the 2023 Masters. My PGA Tour 2022-23 season balance is down to -2.81u despite picking four outright winners.

RBC Heritage 2023 Betting Odds (DraftKings)

The average winning score of the last five RBC Heritages is 16-under par, the average cut line is around even-par and the average odds are roughly 109-to-1.

Odds of the top-11 golfers at the RBC Heritage 2023 from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Previous RBC Heritage Winners

2022: Jordan Spieth -13 (+5000) in a playoff with Patrick Cantlay.

-13 (+5000) in a playoff with Patrick Cantlay. 2021: Stewart Cink -19 (+10000).

-19 (+10000). 2020: Webb Simpson -22 (+2000).

-22 (+2000). 2019: C.T. Pan -12 (+12500).

-12 (+12500). 2018: Satoshi Kodaira -12 (+25000) in a playoff over Si Woo Kim.

Odds of the 12-21 golfers at the RBC Heritage 2023 from DraftKings.

Harbour Town Golf Links

This is a “shot maker’s” or positional course. Harbour Town forces golfers to keep their driver in the bag and rewards approach shots like many other Pete Dye designed courses.

Comp Courses for Harbour Town

Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Waialae Country Club for the Sony Open.

Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic.

TPC Sawgrass for THE PLAYERS Championship.

Pete Dye Stadium Course for The American Express.

TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship.

Jordan Spieth poses with the trophy after winning the RBC Heritage in a playoff at Harbor Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Short-game is important at Harbour Town than ball striking. Top-10 finishers at the RBC Heritage have more Strokes Gained (SG): Around-the-Green than SG: Off-the-tee.

Key Stats for the RBC Heritage

SG: Approach.

SG: Around-the-Green.

Par 4 Efficiency (EFF): 400-450.

Par 4 EFF: 450-500.

SG: Putting on Bermuda greens (over the last 24 rounds).

Proximity (PROX): 150-200 yards.

Par 3 scoring.

Par 5 EFF: 550-600 years.

Greens-in-Regulation (GIRs) Gained.

Bogey Avoidance.

Masters 2023 Betting Recap: -1.39 units (u)

Pro Tip : Look for sportsbooks that offer full payouts for placement bets instead of applying “dead heat rules”.

“Horses for the course”

Collin Morikawa, T10: +1.1u 💰 Wins: Top-10 Losses: Outright & Top-5

Sungjae Im, T16: +0.51 💰 Wins: Top-20 Losses: Outright & Top-10

Shane Lowry, T16: -0.25u ❌ Live Bet: Top-10 after the cut

Tommy Fleetwood, 33rd: -0.75u ❌

Dustin Johnson, T48: -1.25u ❌

Random Props

Winner Without the ‘Big 3’ (-0.125u): Jason Day ❌

Top Englishman (-0.25u): Tommy Fleetwood ❌

Top Debutant (-0.25u): Taylor Moore ❌

Head-to-Head Matchups

Brooks Koepka (+0.38u) > Viktor Hovland 💰

Patrick Cantlay (+0.25u) > Xander Schauffele in Round 3 💰

Rory McIlroy (-0.25u) > Scottie Scheffler ❌

Cameron Smith (-0.25u) > Jordan Spieth ❌

Justin Thomas (-0.25u) > Xander Schauffele ❌

Patrick Cantlay (-0.34u) > Viktor Hovland in Round 4 ❌

“End of Round 1 Leader”

Jon Rahm (+0.6u) 💰

Cameron Young (-0.1u) ❌

Joaquin Niemann (-0.1u) ❌

Tiger Woods (-0.1u) ❌

Check out the Hot Links golf gambling show hosted by Geoff Clark on the OutKick Bets podcast feed. New episodes drop Tuesdays for all full-field PGA Tour events in the 2022-23 season.

FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.