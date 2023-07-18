Rays Pitcher Pete Fairbanks Laughs Off Fan’s Comment About Drinking Bleach After Bad Performance

Videos by OutKick

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks shrugged off a nasty comment from a fan after a brutal night at the office against the Texas Rangers.

The Rays were on the road to take on the Texas Rangers. It was a tight game and in the bottom of the ninth inning with the score tied at 2-2, Fairbanks was on the hill hoping to force extra innings.

However, one pitch got away from him while Rangers catcher Mitch Garver was at the plate. That allowed Josh Smith to scamper home from third base for a Rangers walk-off win.

Man, that’s a disappointing way to drop a game.

In the clubhouse, Fairbanks answered some questions about how everything went down. He also touched on a fan who for some reason felt compelled to send him a message in which they said he should drink bleach.

Pete Fairbanks won't be drinking bleach anytime soon, but he's determined to pitch better than ever 😁🔊 pic.twitter.com/sAORdmFnv8 — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) July 18, 2023

Rays Pitcher Pete Fairbanks Explained Tough Night

Fairbanks said the pitch came out of his hand feeling good, but unfortunately, it was well off target. He went on to say that it was a tough way to lose, before bringing up a certain “fan.”

“I’m still having a better night than the guy who told me he wouldn’t bat an eye if I drink some bleach, so that’s good.”

That’s an odd thing for someone to say after a game, so one of the reporters asked Fairbanks if someone had said that to him while he was warming up.

He said it wasn’t and that it popped up on his phone after the game.

“That was when I tried to look at a text from my wife, but good for him.”

Fairbanks said it himself, that’s a tough way to lose a game. There were certainly a few Rays fans who were bumming as well, but that level of rage for a wild pitch is insane.

Some Rays fan was feeling brave behind their phone and decided to pile on a dude who already knew he had made a mistake that cost his team a potential win.

Good on Pete Fairbanks for taking it in stride and for calling out the classless fan.

The Rays and Rangers are back at it on Tuesday night so there’s a chance for some form of redemption.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle