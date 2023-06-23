Rays Bench Wander Franco For Being Bad Teammate In Latest Disappointment For Star Shortstop

Videos by OutKick

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was benched from Thursday night’s game because he is not a nice person.

Yes, like something out of Little League, Rays manager Kevin Cash said that he benched Franco to teach him a lesson about being kinder to his peers.

Cash told reporters that the shortstop had been told “multiple times that the way he [Franco] has handled his frustrations have not been the way that we ask our players to uphold being the best teammate.” Franco’s punishment will include at least one more game although it’s unclear if that will be later today when the Rays continue their series with the Royals.

.@RaysBaseball manager Kevin Cash explains the decision to bench Wander Franco for a couple of games. pic.twitter.com/taC6M41GbP — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) June 22, 2023

Although Cash didn’t say exactly what Franco did wrong, we can only assume it had to have been something. I don’t think the Rays front office wants their $180+ million All-Star being benched for just cutting the catering line in the clubhouse, or making a rookie pay for everyone’s drinks on a night out.

Regardless, Franco’s bat could have been useful in the team’s 6-5 loss last night to the Royals.

Wander Franco is benched for at least two Rays games over his attitude. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

FRANCO HAS NOT PLAYED TO THE BEST OF HIS POTENTIAL

The 22-year-old Franco signed an 11-year, $182 million extension with the team in 2021 as the franchise is appearing to try and reel him in before things get too out of hand. He has faced criticism for not running out ground balls, as well as making some questionable fielding decisions. Franco is hitting .287, with 8 home runs and 34 RBI so far this season.

“Wander is a really good kid & good person. He’s a young player that is learning & dealing with the challenges of being a major league player and some of the frustrations that come with it,” Cash continued.

It will be interesting to see if the Rays benching Franco will have the desired effect on him. We’ve seen throughout the years and across all sports that sometimes athletes don’t react well to discipline – instead, they double down and become an increasing pain in the you know what.

Although the Rays manager could have kept the benching in-house and just said Franco was getting a day off here and there for rest, he chose to make it public. In a sports world where it seems athletes have all the say, that could come back to haunt Cash and his managerial job.

Meanwhile, Franco should take the hint and realize that he’s playing for an AL East leading Tampa Bay Rays team that should be collecting all the wins they can. The Rays currently lead the Red Sox by 4.5 games.