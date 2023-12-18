Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell Suffers Nasty Leg Injury During Breakout Performance

Videos by OutKick

Just when the Baltimore Ravens’ offense appeared to reach a new gear, a major loss in the backfield Sunday night put a damper on the enthusiasm. Ravens rookie Keaton Mitchell was enjoying a breakout performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars until he suffered a nasty knee injury at the start of the fourth quarter.

Mitchell’s left knee buckled as the running back evaded a tackle on a long run. The runner’s knee appeared to cave in as Mitchell tried gathering himself.

Mitchell required assistance to walk off the field, unable to place any weight on the leg. Ravens fans were hyped to see Mitchell flash his potential before the devastating play. He totaled 91 yards on 13 touches before going down.

Please be ok Keaton Mitchell… pic.twitter.com/3BbXxmWmw6 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 18, 2023

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 17: Keaton Mitchell #34 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

A cart transported Mitchell back to the locker room, expecting immediate X-rays on the knee.

Baltimore ruled out Mitchell’s return halfway through the quarter. Mitchell played exceptionally in his small spotlight this season, taking a backseat to veterans Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Mitchell averaged 8.5 yards per carry, tallying 38 rushing attempts for 323 yards.

Despite their massive losses to injuries, Baltimore continues rolling on. The 11-3 team clinched a postseason berth after a win on Sunday against Jacksonville, 23-7.

The Ravens also suffered a major injury to the offensive line. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley suffered an apparent head injury in the first half of the game. Staley was evaluated for a concussion.