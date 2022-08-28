Baltimore Ravens Mascot Carted Off After Suffering Injury

Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe appeared to suffer a significant injury Saturday.
During the preseason win over the Commanders, Poe was playing during halftime with some youth football players when he had to be carted off the field after getting hurt.
Poe hit the deck hard after it appeared the mascot was pushed into the ground.
Not only did he have to be carted off, but the person in costume didn’t even bother taking the mask off. They got carted off full costume.
ESPN reported that it looked like the person posing as Poe was having their leg stabilized after hitting the ground following a pass.
When asked about the situation following the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh jokingly responded with, “I knew you guys were going to ask me that. No updates on that. There will be an MRI tomorrow, for sure.”
It’s worth noting Saturday was a big day for mascots in the world of pro sports. First, the Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper ran through a group of little kids during halftime of the Falcons/Jaguars game, and later, Poe went down with a leg injury.
It’s been a wild 24 hours for people wearing costumes at professional sporting events. I’m not sure we’ve ever seen a run like this before when it comes to mascots dominating the headlines.
Hopefully, Poe is back in action ASAP because nobody wants to see the mascot get sidelined.