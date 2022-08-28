Baltimore Ravens Mascot Carted Off After Suffering Injury

Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe appeared to suffer a significant injury Saturday.

During the preseason win over the Commanders, Poe was playing during halftime with some youth football players when he had to be carted off the field after getting hurt.

Poe hit the deck hard after it appeared the mascot was pushed into the ground.

ICYMI: The moment the Ravens mascot was tackled by a youth football player during halftime and needed to be carted off the field😐 #preseason pic.twitter.com/l5DPVm8IBi — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) August 28, 2022

Not only did he have to be carted off, but the person in costume didn’t even bother taking the mask off. They got carted off full costume.

Injury update from Ravens’ preseason finale: Poe, the mascot, was carted off the field at halftime.



Poe was injured during a mascot vs. youth football game. We will ask John Harbaugh for an update after the game. pic.twitter.com/7L8KiPI3Rz — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 28, 2022

ESPN reported that it looked like the person posing as Poe was having their leg stabilized after hitting the ground following a pass.

When asked about the situation following the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh jokingly responded with, “I knew you guys were going to ask me that. No updates on that. There will be an MRI tomorrow, for sure.”

Ravens mascot Poe carted off after leg injury. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/jamisonhensley/status/1563686818293350402)

It’s worth noting Saturday was a big day for mascots in the world of pro sports. First, the Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper ran through a group of little kids during halftime of the Falcons/Jaguars game, and later, Poe went down with a leg injury.

It’s been a wild 24 hours for people wearing costumes at professional sporting events. I’m not sure we’ve ever seen a run like this before when it comes to mascots dominating the headlines.

They are currently carting off the Ravens mascot! pic.twitter.com/8THbKQsuqS — Olivia Garvey (@Olivia7News) August 28, 2022

Hopefully, Poe is back in action ASAP because nobody wants to see the mascot get sidelined.