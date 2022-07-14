Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Told He’s Not An Elite QB By Ex-Raven Bernard Pollard; Setting Off Twitter Spat

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been under the microscope this offseason as the former NFL MVP vies for a major contract extension.

The discourse surrounding Jackson this offseason has been intense: from supporters stating that Jackson’s credentials are worthy of top-10 QB status in the League, to his critics calling the dual-threat QB nothing more than an athlete in charge of throwing the ball rather instead of a capable passer.

An online battle broke out on Twitter when former Steelers safety Ryan Clark defended Jackson, deeming him worthy of a top-10 rank. Ex-Ravens safety Bernard Pollard jumped in to stomp all over the notion, which soon caught the attention of Jackson himself and spawned a Twitter beef full of peevish responses and callbacks to each other’s career lowlights.

Clark tweeted, “People might say I’m caping for @Lj_era8, but to me it’s common sense. Any other qb with his impact, his success, his overall statistics would be worshipped. Yet, we are discussing why he isn’t in the top 10 QBs. The 3 other former MVPs are in the top 4. Guess I’m dumb though!”

Pollard responded, “It’s a lot that can be said. He’s def a Top 10 talent, but as for a Top 10 QB I don’t see it. I believe he should get paid by the #Ravens and should get TOP dollar!”

In response to Twitter users, Pollard went as far as saying that receivers are deterred from joining the Ravens because of Lamar, which caught LJ’s attention.

Pollard followed up, “No TOP Wr will ever come there while LJ is there. Plenty of WRs have been available to get in the off-season while LJ has been starting, but nobody wants to go. They give him the respect, but they don’t want to play with him. LJ is good but he’s not able to make the throws.”

Lamar replied with a dig at Pollard’s Super Bowl win. “You been cappin since I been playing for the Ravens I never heard of you tbh my boy,” Jackson tweeted, “you got your Super Bowl cause of Ray Lewis and Ed Reed that year.”

Throughout the petty responses, Jackson’s frustration became apparent.

Pollard milked the personal accolade. “Facts are facts. Make sure you call me Champ. Good luck getting one!” he responded.

Last week, Lamar changed his Twitter headline to make a subtle call to action for the Ravens’ front office, which has been slow in committing to the QB contractually.

Since entering the League in 2018, Jackson has tallied 105 total touchdowns and proven himself to be the gold standard for dual-threat QBs.

In his MVP campaign in 2019, Jackson threw 36 touchdowns and six interceptions, adding seven rushing touchdowns and 1,206 rushing yards.

