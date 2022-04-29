Ravens Draft Pick Kyle Hamilton & His Girlfriend Have An Incredible Handshake

While Lamar Jackson was freaking out over his offense disappearing, Ravens draft pick Kyle Hamilton and girlfriend Reese Damm were busy going viral over what is being dubbed by many as the NFL Draft Green Room Handshake of the Year.

The Ravens made the Notre Dame safety their pick at No. 14 and before Hamilton was dapping up Roger Goodell, he remembered those who got him to that point and that meant secret handshake time with Damm, a University of South Carolina sorority girl.

This brings me to the theory that married couples out there should have a handshake like after accomplishments like perfectly navigating a weekend baseball/soccer tripleheader with their two kids. Or crushing it at the grocery store.

Maybe you bust out the handshake after completing your work-at-home schedule on a Friday night just before the two of you crack open a bottle of wine as grandma and grandpa pick up the kids.

Dap! Dap!

I know the logical thing here for the 35 and over crowd is to hate the handshake. We need to start thinking just the opposite. Start thinking about how you can use these moments to your advantage. Imagine knuck-knocking in the mini-van after the kids pass out and give you 15 minutes of silence as you rocket down the highway in the middle lane at 74 mph in a 65 just being super ballsy.

Kyle and Reese are just having fun and that’s what you should be having. Talk to your husbands. Talk to your wives. Come up with your own handshakes for those special moments. It sure beats giving each other the cold shoulder — for years.

Act like you were just picked No. 14 and just secured a $17.7 million contract with a signing bonus of $10.1 million like Kyle.